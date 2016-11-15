Environmental charges laid in Alberta

The Alberta government has laid charges against a pair of companies for failing to comply with provincial environmental legislation.

In a Nov. 14 news release, the Alberta government said Canadian National Railway Company has been charged with six counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

The charges relate to the release of a potentially harmful substance into the environment on various dates in early 2015.

The province alleges that CN released a substance into the environment that caused significant adverse effect, then failed to report the incident.

The government also alleges that CN failed to confine the substance and remediate the damaged areas.

The Nov. 14 news release does not name the substance nor does it specify where the incidents occurred or what quantities of the substance were released.

CN is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Edmonton on Nov. 21.

Also on Nov. 14, the Alberta government confirmed that Western Air Spray Inc. of Westlock, Alta., has been fined $12,500 for applying an agricultural pesticide without a valid pesticide service registration.

The charge stems from an aerial spraying job that took place June 2013 near Fahler, Alta.

The company pleaded guilty on June 8, 2016 to one charge under Alberta’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

