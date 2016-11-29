CFIA recalls broccoli slaw

Broccoli slaw distributed by Sobeys stores across most of Canada is subject to recall for potentially carrying listeria bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the warning Nov. 28, affecting all provinces except Quebec.

Sobeys is voluntarily recalling the Compliments brand of broccoli slaw in the 340-gram package bearing a best before date of Nov. 25, 2016, said the CFIA news release.

The agency said there have been no reported illnesses from consumption of the slaw, and it is investigating the situation further.

Food contaminated with listeria may appear to be fine. Symptoms from ingesting the bacteria include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Those experiencing symptoms should call their doctor, said CFIA.

The recalled product should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase.