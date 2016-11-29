CFIA recalls broccoli slaw

Broccoli slaw distributed by Sobeys stores across most of Canada is subject to recall for potentially carrying listeria bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the warning Nov. 28, affecting all provinces except Quebec.

Sobeys is voluntarily recalling the Compliments brand of broccoli slaw in the 340-gram package bearing a best before date of Nov. 25, 2016, said the CFIA news release.

The agency said there have been no reported illnesses from consumption of the slaw, and it is investigating the situation further.

ADVERTISMENT

Food contaminated with listeria may appear to be fine. Symptoms from ingesting the bacteria include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Those experiencing symptoms should call their doctor, said CFIA.

The recalled product should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase.

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Lethbridge Bureau — University Of Minnesota Extension,

Also by this author

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter