Cash advances changed to include unharvested grain

The Canadian Canola Growers Association has unveiled a new cash-advance option available to grain and oilseed farmers with unharvested grain.

Farmers who have unharvested grain may be eligible for a cash advance under a revised application deadline, the CCGA said in a Nov. 15 news release.

The CCGA will accept new seeded cash advance applications until March 2017.

“The deadline extension means farmers have a new option for generating cash flow even though they have unharvested crops,” said CCGA’s chief executive officer, Rick White

“This deadline change applies equally to farmers already enrolled in the 2016 program, as well as those who are applying for the first time.”

CCGA will begin accepting applications for unharvested grain as of Nov. 15.

Farmers are still required to meet all existing seeded advance requirements.

“In the past we could not issue seeded advances after Aug. 31,” said Dave Gallant, director of operations at CCGA.

“This change creates an opportunity for many farmers across the Prairies who were not able to complete harvest this year due to weather difficulties.”

Gallant said advances remain available for grains already harvested and stored in farmers’ bins.

Farmers interested in learning more about the Advance Payments Program and eligibility can call CCGA at 866-745-2256 or visit CCGA’s website at www.ccga.ca.