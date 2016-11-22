Bison sale strong at Agribition

A strong bison sale kicked off the action in the Canadian Western Agribition sale ring Tuesday.
The top selling lot was a yearling bull consigned by Bison Spirit Ranch of Oak Lake, Man., which sold for $35,000 to Torch River Bison of Snowden, Sask.
The top selling female was a yearling heifer, the reserve champion, consigned by Silver Creek Bison of Binscarth, Man., which sold for $9,100 to Borderland Agriculture of Pierson, Man.
In the show, XY Bison Ranch from Fort St. John, BC showed the grand champion bull, a two-year-old, which sold for $20,000 to Roaming K Bison from Foam Lake, Sask. The reserve, a yearling from Rough Bark Bison at Yellow Grass, Sask., sold for $18,000 to Big Country Bison at Pelly, Sask.
The grand champion female came from Silver Creek, and sold for $8,500 to Shale Creek Bison, Russell, Man.
Unofficially, a total of 54 animals sold for $434,750 and an average $8,051.
