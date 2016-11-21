Bison handling code seeks public comment

The draft code of practice for the care and handling of bison has been released for public comment and will be open for input until Jan. 19.

Notice of the comment period was announced today by the Canadian Bison Association and the National Farm Animal Care Council.

“The code development committee has worked hard since 2014 developing the draft code,” said bison producer and code committee chair Mark Silzer, in a news release.

“The public comment period will allow us to check our work with a broader representative group. I encourage bison producers to weigh in with their input as the code will be an important tool for communicating how bison are raised in Canada.”

An 11-person committee has been working on the code. It includes bison producers and representatives from veterinarians, animal welfare groups, government and the research field.

ADVERTISMENT

Comments must be made on-line, where people can also review a report from the scientific committee that summarized research on priority welfare topics for bison.

Comments made will be reviewed by the committee, which will alter the draft as needed and expects to release the final version in spring 2017.

The draft can be found at www.nfacc.ca/codes-of-practice/bison.