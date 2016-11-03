B.C. cattle producer, wine entrepreneur remembered by industry

British Columbia cattle producer Bill Freding died at his Oliver home Oct. 18 at the age of 73.

Active in the cattle business throughout his life, he earned a master’s degree in economics from the University of British Columbia.

Freding started Southern Plus Feedlot in 1988, a 7,000 head yard, which was dispersed earlier this year.

He was a founding member of the National Cattle Feeders Association and B.C. Cattle Breeders and Feeders Association.

He represented the cattle feeders’ interest on the B.C. cattle industry development council from 2000-14. He was a director on the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association representing the Southern Interior Stockmen’s Association since 1992.

Freding was also active with the B.C. farm income insurance program from 1980-90, as well as the brand inspection service, Ownership Identification Inc.

ADVERTISMENT

He and his wife, Darlene, also started a vineyard in 2002, selling the grapes to Mission Hills Winery in Kelowna.

He was also a partner in a branded beef program, Sezmu Meats, in which cattle were fed a litre of red wine a day for 90 days to make a unique product.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Kerri Hinsburg and grandchildren.

A memorial is planned for the Southern Plus Feedlots at Oliver Oct. 29.

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Barbara Duckworth — Calgary bureau

Also by this author

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter