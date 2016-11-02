Alta. county declares ag state of disaster over harvest woes

Brazeau County in Alberta’s Drayton Valley region southwest of Edmonton has declared an agriculture state of disaster because of weather that has hindered harvest.

The county said today that council voted unanimously yesterday to make the declaration, noting excessive rain has essentially halted harvest in the region.

“These extremely wet conditions over the past few months have resulted in very low crop harvest across Brazeau County,” said reeve Bart Guyon in a news release.

“We understand the hardship our agricultural sector is facing and will provide all means of support possible.”

Guyon said the declaration is a way to call attention to the situation. About 75 percent of cereals in the region remain unharvested, including about 84 percent of the spring wheat, 64 percent of the barley and 79 percent of the oats.

The county plans to notify provincial and federal governments about its declaration and request that a disaster recovery program be established.