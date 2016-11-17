Alberta wheat growers call for improved grading system

The Alberta Wheat Commission is renewing calls for a modernized Canadian grain grading system that’s more in line with international market demands for Canadian wheat.

In a Nov. 17 news release, the AWC says the Canadian wheat grading system needs to be reformed to “improve long-term profitability for farmers.”

The AWC is calling on the Canadian Grain Commission to establish a market-based system that’s aligned with universally measured grain specifications.

Such a system would enhance the competiveness of western Canadian wheat growers and would ensure that they receive fair market value for the grain they produce.

“We have observed an evolution in the way wheat is marketed to Canada’s customers,” said AWC chair Kevin Auch.

“International buyers aren’t looking purely at CGC grades — they’re looking at universal quality specs. Modernizing our grading system is a necessary move to ensure Alberta’s farmers receive the maximum value for the quality of wheat they produce.”

Because Canadian farmers do not sell their grain directly to international buyers, they rely on the systems in place to ensure the quality of their grain aligns with the needs of our customers, AWC argues.

To that end, the Alberta commission is recommending a revised system that uses accurate testing methods to identify potential downgrading factors, such as falling number tests for sprout damage, and deoxynivalenol (DON) testing to assess the impact of fusarium graminearum on wheat quality.

This would limit the instances where wheat is downgraded to feed based on visual testing, even though it meets the specs of grain buyers.

The AWC pointed out that some grain companies are already test for falling number at their local grain collection facilities.

“This crop year has resulted in variable quality for farmers in Alberta and across the Prairies,” said Auch.

“We want to ensure that our grading system is not severely downgrading wheat that is considered good quality milling wheat in international markets.”

AWC expressed support for changes to mildew guides that were recently announced by the CGC. But it also called for the grain commission to evaluate and align Canada’s mildew guides with U.S. standards.

The AWC raised its concerns over the existing grading system in a Nov. 14 letter addressed to CGC’s acting chief commissioner, Jim Smolik.

Grain commission officials were not immediately available for comment.

A copy of that letter can be viewed here.

