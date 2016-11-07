Agrocorp Processing moves headquarters to Sask.

Agrocorp Processing is moving its Canadian headquarters to Moose Jaw, Sask.

Currently based in Vancouver, the grain and special crops handler will move its head office early next year and add 20 new jobs over the next three years.

Premier Brad Wall was on hand for the announcement.

“I first met Agrocorp Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Iyengar during an Asian trade mission and certainly encouraged Agrocorp to invest in Saskatchewan,” he said. “So I welcome this decision and thank Agrocorp for creating new jobs and investment in Saskatchewan.”

Colin Topham, managing director for Agrocorp Processing, said he has seen how Saskatchewan works to create opportunities for Canadian crops around the world.

“Given Saskatchewan’s productive land base and thriving community, Agrocorp is proud to be moving headquarters to this growing province,” he said.

Agrocorp Processing, which began in 2009, includes four processing plants and employs 50 people. Its Moose Jaw pulse facility capacity is 250,000 tonnes per year.

The parent company Agrocorp is based in Singapore.

