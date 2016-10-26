Pulses no longer in a dusty corner of farming and the ag research world

One of the nicest features of the International Year of Pulses is that it not only recognizes that pulse crops no longer struggle in the shade of the farming and research world, but also that millions more people around the world now realize the crucial role the crops play in nutrition, farming and environmental protection.

This week the 10th Canadian Pulse Research Workshop is being held here in Winnipeg, and I’ll be popping down to see it today (Wednesday) and tomorrow.

Late last week I also popped by the Ellis Building at the University of Manitoba to chat with researcher Sue Arntfield about the this week’s workshop, and this is a video of that visit: