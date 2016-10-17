Prairie Jerseys competes for Cow of the Year

A Jersey cow owned by Bramville Jerseys in Nokomis, Sask., is a finalist in the annual Cow of the Year contest held by Jersey Canada.

So is a cow with shared ownership by Unique Stock Farm in Rochester, Alta., and Robert Jarrell of Corbyville, Ont.

The cows, Green Hectares Extreme Vallie and Avonlea Mischief’s Magnolia ET, are two of the three finalists. The third is owned by Maughlin Farms of Rockwood, Ont.

All nominees are Canadian-born purebreds.

ADVERTISMENT

A Jersey Canada news release indicates the finalists are chosen for their longevity, production, genetic merit and strength of pedigree.

The winner of the Jersey Cow of the Year title will be announced in January, after the Nov. 4 to Jan. 9 voting process is completed.

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Lethbridge Bureau — University Of Minnesota Extension,

Also by this author

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter