Prairie Jerseys competes for Cow of the Year

A Jersey cow owned by Bramville Jerseys in Nokomis, Sask., is a finalist in the annual Cow of the Year contest held by Jersey Canada.

So is a cow with shared ownership by Unique Stock Farm in Rochester, Alta., and Robert Jarrell of Corbyville, Ont.

The cows, Green Hectares Extreme Vallie and Avonlea Mischief’s Magnolia ET, are two of the three finalists. The third is owned by Maughlin Farms of Rockwood, Ont.

All nominees are Canadian-born purebreds.

A Jersey Canada news release indicates the finalists are chosen for their longevity, production, genetic merit and strength of pedigree.

The winner of the Jersey Cow of the Year title will be announced in January, after the Nov. 4 to Jan. 9 voting process is completed.