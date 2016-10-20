On the straight and narrow

The Manitoba Plowing Association’s plowing championships, held Oct. 1-2 on Paul Adriaanson’s farm near Carberry, attracted nearly 200 people. Winners in each class will represent Manitoba at the 2017 Canadian Plowing Championships in British Columbia. | Sandy Black photos
A Case 3 bottom power lift plow moves through a stubble field while a horse drawn sulky works the field. | Sandy Black photo
Sandy Donald of Alexander, Man., takes a close look as he slowly starts his opening split. | Sandy Black photo
Always eager to talk horses and plowing, Dan Fontaine and his wife Suzanne, right, of La Broquerie, Man., chat with Gary Kirk, left, of Westhope, North Dakota, and Rodger Hanson of Antler, N.D., while the team of Copper and Syd, take a breather. | Sandy Black photo