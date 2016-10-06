Need a big guard dog? Consider a Kuvasz

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — Ranchers and farmers looking for a large dog capable of guarding family, flock and herd should consider a Kuvasz, a relatively rare breed.

Amber Kunz, secretary-treasurer with the Kuvasz Club of Canada, explained why at the organization’s booth at Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show in September.

“They don’t attack. They’re not mean. They just stand their ground, try to push the predator away and then come back to the flock,” said Kunz, who’s been a breeder for 25 years and an owner of Kuvaszok — the plural for Kuvasz — for 30.

“You don’t have to train them. It’s an instinctive trait. They’ll protect your livestock, and if you don’t have livestock, they’ll protect you and your family. They think for themselves and they can solve problems on their own and they learn a lot by watching and observing.”

It’s like a light switching on if a potential threat does come along, she said. While not overly aggressive, the guardianship qualities of the breed light up if a strange person or animal comes along.

Females typically weigh up to 90 pounds, and most males top 100 lb. They’re medium-boned, but their thick white or creamy white coats make them look larger than they are.

Kunz said they’re a low odour breed. Their coat is non-allergenic and essentially self-cleaning.

“If a dog gets covered in mud, when it dries off, it just falls off.”

The breed has been described as extremely loyal, patient, fearless and friendly but somewhat cautious or discriminating around strangers. They need plenty of space for exercise, and owners should recognize that they tend to announce the arrival of a stranger with a deep, booming bark. Adequate socialization is important to temper their natural instinct to guard.

Kunz, who is from Goderich, Ont., said she keeps Kuvaszok mainly as a hobby but does sell puppies. They’re worth about $1,000 apiece.

“We don’t want them to be ruined as a breed. We want them to be sound and healthy,” she said.

“I’ve imported different bloodlines from Sweden, Hungary, Ireland, the United States and Argentina.”

The Kuvasz has been associated with Hungary for centuries, and some theorize that the breed dates back to the ancient Kingdom of Sumeria. The American Kennel Association recognized it as a distinct breed in 1931.