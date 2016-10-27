Healthy eats after the Halloween treats

I have great memories of trick or treating as a child and the excitement in my own children’s eyes as they transformed into their favourite characters.

We are likely consuming more sugar than usual at this time of year, but there are ways to help our body deal with the extra sweetness in our diets.

Be sure to hydrate with water, consume extra fibre in your diet to help in processing and eliminating the sugar.

That includes eating whole grains such as oats or whole pumpkin seeds, fresh vegetables and fruits and healthy protein.

Choosing sugar-free options for Halloween treats is another strategy. Enjoy the following recipes.

Roasted Potato Salad

This is a delicious and different vegetable entree.

8 potatoes, cubed (half peeled or half with skin)

1/4 c. olive oil or vegetable oil of your choice 60 mL

1 tsp. salt, divided 5 mL

1/2 tsp. pepper, divided 2 mL

1/2 c. cream cheese, softened 125 mL

1/2 c. sour cream 125 mL

1 tsp. paprika 5 mL

1/2 tsp. garlic powder or seasoning 2 mL

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

2 chopped green onions

1 small sweet red pepper, finely chopped

1/2 c. minced fresh dill 125 mL

Toss potatoes with oil, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper; place in a greased 15 x 10 baking pan. Bake at 400 F (200 C) for 30 to 35 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Stir in the paprika, garlic powder and remaining salt and pepper. In a large bowl, combine corn, onion, red pepper and potatoes. Add one cup dressing and dill, toss to coat and save remaining dressing for another use. Serve immediately. Serves eight. Source: Adapted from www.tasteofhome.com.

Greens with Cranberry and Pumpkin seeds

This is a new concoction at my house. Pair with a warm protein such as chicken, turkey, beef, pork or fish and your meal is complete.

8 c. fresh torn kale 2 L

2 c. broccoli slaw or coleslaw mix 500 mL

1 c. dried cranberries soak in water to plump before using if desired 250 mL

1/2 c. pumpkin seeds 125 mL

2 green onions, chopped

Dressing:

1/2 c. oil 125 mL

1/4 c. vinegar 60 mL

1 tbsp. sesame seeds 15 mL

1 tbsp. poppy seeds 15 mL

1/4 c. sugar 60 mL

2 tbsp. honey 30 mL

1/4 c. juice from canned mandarin oranges 60 mL

Option: use poppyseed or sweet onion dressing if desired

Combine the first five ingredients in a large salad bowl. Set aside.

Mix the dressing ingredients together and pour over the greens mix, toss. Refrigerate until serving. Serves eight.

Apple Crumb Dessert

Why not take advantage of the nutritional punch of apples, which are loaded with fibre and antioxidants.

6 c. peeled, cored and sliced apples 1.5 L

1/2 c. sugar 125 mL

cinnamon to taste

dash of nutmeg

Topping:

1 1/4 c. flour 300 mL

3/4 c. brown sugar 175 mL

1/2 c. butter or 125 mL

margarine, softened

1/4 tsp. salt 1 mL

Preheat oven to 375 F (190 C).

Prepare the apples and add to a large mixing bowl, coat with the first amount of sugar and a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg, then place in an eight inch casserole. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, butter and salt. Mix with a fork or pastry cutter until the dough is crumbly. Spread over the apples and gently press down with an open hand so the top is quite flat.

Bake for 45 minutes or until the fruit is bubbling and the top is golden brown.

Serve warm with a dollop of ice cream. This recipe can be changed easily by adding fresh blueberries, cranberries, ground almonds or pecans.

Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cookies

2 1/2 c. flour 625 mL

1 tsp. baking powder 5 mL

1 tsp. baking soda 5 mL

2 tsp. ground cinnamon 10 mL

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg 2 mL

1/4 tsp. ground cloves 1 mL

dash of ground ginger

1/2 tsp. salt 2 mL

1/2 c. butter, softened 125 mL

1 1/2 c. white sugar 375 mL

1 c. canned pumpkin puree 250 mL

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract 5 mL

Glaze:

2 c. confectioner’s sugar 500 mL

3 tbsp. milk 45 mL

1 tbsp. melted butter 15 mL

1 tsp. vanilla extract 5 mL

Preheat oven to 350 F (180 C). Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves, ginger and salt. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and white sugar. Add pumpkin, egg, and vanilla to butter mixture, and beat until creamy. Mix in dry ingredients. Drop on cookie sheet by the spoonful.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool cookies, then drizzle glaze with fork.

To make glaze: Combine confectioner’s sugar, milk, melted butter, and vanilla. Add a few extra drops of milk if needed to make the mixture drizzle properly. Source: www.allrecipes.com.



Jodie Mirosovsky is a home economist from Rosetown, Sask., and a member of Team Resources. Contact: team@producer.com.