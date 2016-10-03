Grain safety program gets $120,000 boost

Safety advocates say a $120,000 donation by four agricultural commodity groups will make Canadian farms safer and help spread an important safety message that grain can be dangerous.

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association announced recently that four grower groups have donated $120,000 to its grain safety program.

Donors to the program include the Canadian Canola Growers Association, Alberta Pulse Growers, the Alberta Wheat Commission and the Prairie Oat Growers Association.

CASA executive director Marcel Hacault said the contribution will increase awareness and will allow the association to operate a mobile demonstration unit that teaches first responders about the dangers of stored grain and the proper methods to rescue a person who has become entrapped in stored grain.

“Having producer support of the grain safety program is vital to the success of this initiative,” Hacault said in a statement.

The grain safety program is designed to save lives by educating growers and farm family members about the dangers of bulk grain and oilseeds.

The program includes a mobile demonstration unit, a trade show display, youth table top displays and an interactive grain safety website.

Displays will be available at various locations, including farm shows.

Entrapment in grain can occur quickly and can be fatal.

Recent cases in Canada have convinced CASA and the grain industry that greater awareness is required.

Kevin Auch, chair of the Alberta Wheat Commission, said his organization is pleased to be educating farmers, farm workers, and farm families about the dangers of grain.

“The Alberta Wheat Commission is excited to be part of this grain safety initiative and it supports our belief that education is the most effective way to promote farm safety,” said Auch.

“This is a great program and our commitment ensures growers have access to tools that can help shape a safe farming operation.”

Added Alberta Pulse Growers chair Allison Ammeter, who farms near Sylvan Lake: “(Our) support of the grain safety program is about reducing injuries and deaths on Alberta farms,.… Producers and their families take steps to prevent injuries on their farms every day, and we want them to have the best information to stay safe around grain.”

CASA is a national, non-profit organization aimed at improving the health and safety of farmers, farm families and agricultural workers.

It is holding its 22nd annual conference and annual general meeting in Charlottetown, this week.

The theme of this year’s conference, which runs Oct. 4-6, is Empowering the AgSafe Family — Keeping Kids Safe.

“Injuries are still too common on the farm,” said Hacault.

“And far too often, these injuries involve children and young workers.”

Participants attending this year’s conference will learn about the developmental levels of youth and develop strategies to prevent injuries in young workers and children.

