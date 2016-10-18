Carbon tax not part of new Sask. climate change plan

Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall has proposed an action plan for climate change that he says focuses on innovation and adaptation, not taxation.

“Of the three, a carbon tax will do the most harm to the economy while having the least positive impact on reducing emissions,” he said.

He urged Ottawa to spend more money at home on research rather than helping developing countries deal with climate change.

The plan released today at a Regina event suggests the federal government redeploy a $2.65 billion five-year commitment to developing countries and instead add it to the $2 billion Low Carbon Economy Trust to develop technologies that could then be used worldwide.

Wall also said Ottawa should double funding for climate change adaptation research, planning and infrastructure.

In Saskatchewan, the province will support the Crop Development Centre and Global Institute for Food Security as they develop new crop varieties able to withstand climate change and store carbon in the soil.

It will work with Ottawa to develop better carbon capture and storage technology for coal plants and push for recognition of carbon offsets, such as the carbon stored in farmland.

Wall repeated SaskPower’s intention to generate 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

Finally, he said when the economy improves, Saskatchewan would move ahead with a fund from a levy on large emitters. The fund would spend money only on new technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

