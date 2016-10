Canada’s economy created 67,200 jobs in September, far more than expected, though that was fueled by the biggest increase in self-employed workers in more than seven years.

The unemployment rate held at seven percent as slightly more people looked for work.

U.S. employment growth unexpectedly slowed for the third straight month. The unemployment rate rose to five percent as more people sought work. However, the news was not bad enough to derail a potential December U.S. interest rate.