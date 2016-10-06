Bad weather not a deterrent for sale organizers

The Manitoba horse crowd just refuses to quit having their sale in Pierson, Man., despite the best efforts of the weather gods to ruin it for them.

“We’re die-hard horse people. That’s the problem,” said Karen Wheelans, one of the organizers of the Manitoba Paint and Quarter Horse Association.

“There’s a group of us. We’ve been together for a long time and have always had a sale,” she said of the annual sale held on her ranch at Pierson.

They refused to give up in 2014 and 2015 when bad weather forced them to abandon hopes of having the sale in Pierson. They bit the bullet and sought refuge in Alameda, Sask., holding their sale there for both years.

“It was under water,” said Wheelans about the show grounds, which the group has been using since the mid-1990s.

“The outdoor arena was right full of water, probably a foot of water in it,” she said.

ADVERTISMENT

There were no spaces free of standing water to have pens or for trucks and trailers to park. A massive spring flood ruined chances for a Pierson sale in 2014, and in 2015, a huge rainstorm saturated the place so badly the show was yet again impossible to host locally.

The Alameda sale went well, but the association pined to return to Pierson, and this year they were fortunate. In September, the show was back home and people long interested in the event got to enjoy it again in its usual locale.

“I’d guess you’d say it’s been interesting,” said Wheelans.

“It’s a lot of work to have it here, but a lot of people like it here.”