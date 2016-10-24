B.C. cattle producer, entrepreneur dead at 73

British Columbia cattle producer Bill Freding died at his Oliver home Oct. 18 at the age of 73.

Active in the cattle business throughout his life, he earned a master’s degree in economics from the University of British Columbia.

Freding started Southern Plus Feedlot in 1988, a 7,000 head yard, which was dispersed earlier this year.

He was a founding member of the National Cattle Feeders Association and B.C. Cattle Breeders and Feeders Association. He represented the cattle feeders’ interest on the B.C. cattle industry development council from 2000-14. He was a director on the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association representing the Southern Interior Stockmen’s Association since 1992.

Freding was also active with the B.C. farm income insurance program from 1980-90, as well as the brand inspection service, Ownership Identification Inc.

He and his wife, Darlene, also started a vineyard in 2002 selling the grapes to Mission Hills Winery in Kelowna.

ADVERTISMENT

He was also a partner in a branded beef program, Sezmu Meats, in which cattle were fed a litre of red wine a day for 90 days to make a unique product.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene, and daughter Kerri Hinsburg and grandchildren.

A memorial is planned for the Southern Plus Feedlots, at Oliver on Oct. 29.

Contact barbara.duckworth@producer.com