Ag committee finalizes Growing Forward travel plans

The federal agriculture committee begins its study of the next agricultural policy framework this week and has once again changed its western travel plans.

Prior to taking a parliamentary break after Thanksgiving, the committee agreed to reconvene Oct. 18 for its last meeting on genetically modified animals for human consumption.

On Oct. 20, members begin their study of the replacement for Growing Forward 2. Departmental officials were invited to appear at the first meeting, and committee members have agreed to submit witness lists as soon as possible so the clerk can prepare a budget.

The committee then heads out on the road, and has adopted a final travel schedule without any public hearings.

Members will travel to Vancouver, Abbotsford, Calgary, Lethbridge and Saskatoon from Nov. 14-17, at a cost of $40,412.80, according to meeting minutes.

Prior to that, stops are planned in Toronto, Ontario’s Niagara region, Guelph, Ont., Granby, Que. and Kentville, N.S. Oct. 24-27. The budget for this leg is $36,741.

The current framework expires March 31, 2018, and federal and provincial ministers agreed at their meeting last summer on broad themes for the next five-year policy.

Priorities for farmers include restoring business risk management levels to pre-2013 levels.

