Your View: $26.5 million farm sale

The sale of Miner Creek Farm in Tisdale, Sask to an Alberta Hutterite colony for $26.5 million has been an eye popper for many growers.
By many accounts the farm is outstanding asset. With 42 quarters touching each other, a 830,000-bushel grain handling system, a farmyard with three homes, and large shop facilities and machinery storage.
At $26.5 million, Miner Creek Farm is one of the larger farm sales in Canadian history. | Ted Cawkwell photo
Is this sale a positive sign of a strong farm economy in the province, or are you concerned that signifies a continuation of rising farmland values which is a significant barrier to entry for new farmers.
What are your thoughts on the sale?
Here is the story: Tisdale, Sask., farm sells for $26.5 million
