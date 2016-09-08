Visitors see latest and greatest at DLG field day

HASSFURT, Germany — Despite the messy, muddy conditions, international visitors made a strong showing at the 2016 DLG Feldtage (field day) in Hassfurt, Germany.

The event attracted 350 exhibitors from 16 countries. While the grounds were thick with greasy mud, visitors were determined.

“Actually we found that farmers being farmers do not let themselves be deterred by the weather,” said DLG’s Malene Conlong.

“In fact, we had over 21,000 visitors, which are similar to levels in previous editions. We are seeing more and more visitors coming from as far afield as Canada,” said Conlong.

“They come because they want to get inspired and want to compare different growing methods. You can always learn something from another farmer. North American producers could probably benefit from observing the crop comparisons plots.”

The event offered producers machinery and field crop demonstrations and updates on precision farming technology.

Conlong’s farmer-run organization operates events around the world. She said producers are taking in farm shows and field days more than ever.

“Information and tools of the (trade) are being developed and shared internationally. These are ideas, not confined to local or regional use. Farmers are travelling and choosing to discover things for themselves more and more.”

Among machinery on display were mineral fertilizer spreaders, precision farming sensor technology, sprayers, drills and data management systems.

This year there was also a special focus on the efficient use of slurry and digestate — treatment and processing, nutrient analysis and preventing loss, and environmental services.

A post-event survey found visitors were most interested in seed varieties (59 percent), plant protection (57 percent), fertilization (44 percent) and agricultural machinery and equipment (49 percent).

Of those who attended, 52 percent plan to invest in new technology in the next two years.

The next DLG Feldtage will take place in 2017 in Bernburg-Strenzfeld, Germany, June 12-14.

For more information visit www.dlg-feldtage.de/en/home.