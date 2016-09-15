The pursuit of happiness

Q: My girlfriend told me that all she wants out of life is to be happy. When she said that, I thought that my part would be easy. All I had to do was figure out how to make her happy and she and I would be together for a long time. The only problem is that I am not too sure how to make her happy. She gets mad and frustrated when I do things for her that I think will please her and when I don’t do anything at all, she gets even more frustrated. I can’t do anything right. I like this girl and I am hoping that one day soon she will agree to marry me but I am not sure that I can carry on like this. Do you have any suggestions?

A: You are not responsible for your girlfriend’s happiness. She is. And until she takes that responsibility, nothing you do will make her happy. Happiness comes from the inside, not the outside.

As we wander through our personal journeys in life, we run into a number of different experiences, some of which are fun, exciting and exhilarating.

Other experiences are not so wonderful and often depressing and discouraging.

People who are happy tend to focus on the fun and exciting experiences. Those who are not so happy get caught in their depressing moments. Happiness for your girlfriend will come when she is able to get more excitement from her own life.

Happy people have more in common with each other than just great memories. They have warm, loving, intimate relationships with at least one other person and they tend not to carry grudges.

They care about other people and are often generous with their love and support. They spend more time doing what they do well than they do frustrating themselves with those tasks they cannot possibly complete.

The happy people are the ones out jogging, watching their diets, sleeping properly and getting regular medical checkups.

If you are sincere about helping your girlfriend, your best bet is to do a great job of looking after yourself.

Enjoy what you can of your own daily responsibilities, do what you enjoy doing and let yourself care about the well-being of your community.

We tend to mirror those we love the most. If you enjoy and appreciate your own life, chances are reasonably good that your girlfriend will mirror you.

She will follow suit and find enjoyment in her own way, and bring excitement into the relationship.

Jacklin Andrews is a family counsellor from Saskatchewan. Contact: jandrews@producer.com.