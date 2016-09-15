Self-loading feed mixer saves time, fuel costs

LANGHAM, Sask. —Supreme International has come up with a way to reduce the amount of equipment needed to deliver feed in large cattle feeding and dairy operations.

The company’s SPSL30T, a self-propelled, self-loading, vertical mixer manufactured in Wetaskiwin, Alta., was on display this summer at the Ag in Motion farm show near Langham.

“So now you can take away a loader on the farm,” said company spokesperson Jacob Welde.

“You can take out your self loader, with your milling arm above here, drive around and load all the commodities you’re going to feed out your cattle with, whether it’s silage, grain, corn or meal, anything like that, even things like your mineral or you supplements.”

The knives on the milling head on the SPSL30T allow it to take not only a slice of silage and leave the rest of the bunk undisturbed but also chew through round bales.

Distillers grain and high moisture corn can also be loaded with the milling arm.

“It will chew up anything you put in front of it, but it’s general enough that it can actually pick up the refusals in the dairy barn at the end of the day and weigh it back to you,” Welde said.

The rotational speed of the 150 horsepower hydraulically powered milling head is easily adjustable.

An in-cab scale takes readings from the mixer to help operators achieve proper mixtures as they travel around their yards loading various feedstock and supplements.

The company’s conventional two auger processing chamber, similar to what it uses on its pull type mixers, readies the feed once it is loaded into the mixer.

The mixing tub is made of 200- series steel, and the mixing augers have two-stage planetary mechanical drives that are adjustable from zero to 45 r.p.m. to help operators avoid over-processing the feed.

“It’s dependent on how far apart your commodities are spaced, but you’re looking at having an extremely fast loading time,” Welde said. “You could be completely ready to unload in about 15 minutes.”

Operators then move to the feeding bunks and distribute the feed with the conveyer out the bottom doors of the machine.

The SPSL30T has four-wheel drive and four-wheel steer and is capable of crab steering. The rear steering can be locked out so only the front wheels steer on road- mode with a maximum road speed of 40 km-h.

“It will unload very fast,” said Welde. “It all depends on what you’re feeding into it, but the mixing is much faster and much more efficient than your conventional vertical mixer.”

A 240 h.p. Tier 4 Iveco engine powers the self-propelled, self-loading mixer.

Welde said the typical dairy load weighs around 24,000 pounds, and the machine comes with 38-54 tires, which likely would limit its use in soft terrain.

He said this style of self-loading mixer is common in Europe.

“The advantages of a self-loading mixer over a standard mixer would be processing time, so your … fuel consumption will go down drastically compared to a tractor and truck set up,” he said.