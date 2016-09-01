Post puller puts plenty of power into pasture cleanup

The Danuser Intimidator provides 21,000 pounds of grabbing-pulling power for moving fence posts, trees, root balls, boulders and other obstacles.

The Missouri company says its new puller is a true land-clearing, obstacle-removing tractor attachment.

Spokesperson Kelsey Dunavant said it is the first post puller the company has built.

“We introduced it about a year ago, and it became very popular right away, especially with ranchers,” said Dunavant.

“We do have a few farmers buying the Intimidator, but it’s mainly cattle ranchers, removing trees and brush to improve pastureland.”

Danuser designed the puller to be a lower-cost alternative to hiring a bulldozer for pasture and hayland renovation. The machine can be adapted to a wide variety of tractors, thus eliminating the need for a dedicated brush machine.

The 34-inch-wide jaw opening with saw type teeth and 21,000 lb. of force gives the Intimidator the capacity to clean up pastureland that needs to be re-seeded. Removing brush and boulders allows seeding equipment and rollers to work more efficiently.

The jaws are 3/4 inch hardened T1 steel. The dual three-inch diameter cylinders and all hoses are located behind the protective back wall, allowing the operator to aggressively attack any shape of object. Maximum continuous operating pressure is 3,000 p.s.i.

“We have different hook-up configurations,” Dunavant said.

“The first is the Euro/Global quick attach model. Then we have the skid steer quick attach. The third option is the flat-back for custom fabrication so you can put it on any type of tractor you want.”

The Intimidator is distributed in Western Canada by Westward Parts in Red Deer. The company has sold one unit in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta since it was introduced earlier this year. The price is less than $5,000.