Low dollar prompts silage manure trailer

LANGHAM, Sask. — Canadian retailers importing equipment from the United States have been challenged by unfavorable exchange rates over the past few years.

This prompted Park Lake Welding and Manufacturing, from Lethbridge, Alta., to manufacture its own silage-manure combination trailer.

“We basically built this trailer because the U.S. currency ex-change was too high… and because the customers were not satisfied with what they were getting,” said Edward Van Schothorst of Park Lake.

The Jumbo C5-3120 silage manure combination trailer comes with tandem or triple axles.

To switch from silage to manure mode, operators will pull the four-foot side panels off the trailer, and take the end gate off.

“This can be either done with a single person and you pull each panel off individually, or you can pull the whole thing off as one side, or you can pull the whole assembly off,” Van Schothorst said.

“Then you can turn around and take this beater and put it on the back. It takes one guy about 15 minutes to put the beater on.”

On the digital control panel located in the cab, the trailer hydraulics are switched between manure and silage mode.

ADVERTISMENT

In silage mode, the hydraulic flow is taken from the beaters and used to run the floor of the trailer.

“With the silage cycle on this trailer, you can empty this box in about a minute and a half. The chain will run from front to back in about 45 seconds, but the front of the load will collapse down,” Van Schothorst said.

The trailer can haul about 2,400 cu. feet of silage. In manure mode with the top racks off, there is a 1,200 cubic foot capacity.

The Jumbo C5-3120 has a hydraulic capacity of 90 gallons per minute, and the wet kit is compatible end dump seed tender trailers, Van Schothorst said.

Both automatic floor chain tensioners and auto slack adjusters are standard, and operators can easily tell what the floor tension is at all times, he said.

The trailer comes with a removable fifth wheel plate, which can be changed out when it wears out.

“It’s not worth putting in a fifth wheel plate that gets welded in solid. Down the road, it gets to the point that a fifth wheel plate will get an eighth of an inch of wear or more and (it needs to be replaced). So rather than have an expensive repair later down the road, it’s easier to have a bolt in,” Van Schothorst said.

ADVERTISMENT

The hydraulic lines underneath the trailer are housed in a centre runner, which also acts as a torque tube.

“All of the cross members are tubular, so if there is a bent floor chain slat it will just bounce back underneath,” he said.

The trailer walls are smooth and easy to wash, and have a clear-coat finish.

The trailer is set up to be National Safety Mark certified.

“With the National Safety Mark, it allows us to sell anywhere in Canada. It also means the trailer is set up to be DOT (Department of Transport) approved,” Van Schothorst said.

Flotation tires are optional, and customers can choose the overall length of the trailer when they order.