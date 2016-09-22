Heavy rain on the way for Saskatchewan

The rain forecast for large parts of the Canadian Prairies for the next few days has increased significantly.

This map from the U.S. Weather Service shows the accumulation totals expected for Friday through Sunday.

This will significantly delay harvest.

The following is a special weather statement from Environment Canada:

“It will be a wet start to fall over southern Saskatchewan as a large and slow moving storm system over the western United States moves towards the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border over the weekend.

“This system will bring a prolonged period of rain across much of southern Saskatchewan over the next few days. The first wave of rain from this system has pushed into southwest Saskatchewan this morning with 15-25 mm expected by tonight.

“Rain will become more widespread over southern Saskatchewan overnight through Friday as the storm system moves towards the province. Rain is expected to continue Saturday, locally heavy at times, before the rain tapers off from west to east Sunday.

“In general, most areas of southern Saskatchewan should be seeing 30-50 mm of rain by late Saturday with localized amounts of 50-80 mm possible over portions of southwest Saskatchewan northeast towards the Hudson Bay region. “Rainfall warnings may be issued for areas that see 50 mm or more within 24 hours or 75 mm or more within 48 hours.

In addition, strong northwest winds are expected to develop behind this storm system Saturday into Sunday, with gusts of 60-70 km/h possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to storm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports to #SKStorm.”