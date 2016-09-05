#Harvest16 photo contest

The Western Producer holds a spring and a fall photo contest each year and it’s time for our fall contest, #Harvest16.

Please send your pictures of farm life and work during harvest to readerphotos@producer.com (subject “Harvest 16”), tweet them to @westernproducer, or post them on the WP Facebook wall to get your images included.

First prize is a $1000 gift certificate from Don’s Photo. WP editors will choose our favorite 20 images, then draw the prizewinner.

Please submit photos before October 31, 2016.

Thank you for your help in making another incredible photo album.

The sky was so clear last night, so while I was out taking photos I stopped in the field my dad was working on and snapped a photo of the swather in the canola and the Milky Way. | Brendon Fidek photo The sky was so clear last night, so while I was out taking photos I stopped in the field my dad was working on and snapped a photo of the swather in the canola and the Milky Way. | Brendon Fidek photo

"Hepburn, Hepburn, Saskatchewan
Sunset in SK. @YXEWeather @saskretweeter @Sask411 @westernproducer @Phoblographer | Jzee ‏@Jzee363 photo

#harvest16 @westernproducer Hay Bales in the early morning mist #ranchlife | Sherri Grant ‏@GrantSherri photo #harvest16 @westernproducer Hay Bales in the early morning mist #ranchlife | Sherri Grant ‏@GrantSherri photo

"After a long day of swathing canola ... this was taken over 30 minutes at 1130 pm on August 12…our farm yard," | Jeff Older photo “After a long day of swathing canola … this was taken over 30 minutes at 1130 pm on August 12…our farm yard,” | Jeff Older photo
Photo by DMRogers Photo by DMRogers

Photo of my husband Alastair and daughter Bailey having a meal in the field during harvest, Midale, Sk.| photo by Kelli Rea @ReaKelli Photo of my husband Alastair and daughter Bailey having a meal in the field during harvest, Midale, Sk.| photo by Kelli Rea @ReaKelli

Rhineland, Manitoba #harvest16 shots of some nice #peas. Fun in the mud! #mbag @westernproducer | Cameron Hildebrand ‏@CameronHild photo Rhineland, Manitoba #harvest16 shots of some nice #peas. Fun in the mud! #mbag @westernproducer | Cameron Hildebrand ‏@CameronHild photo

Yellow pea harvest in Perdue Sask. @MoodysEquipment @NewHollandAG @westernproducer @demcoag @Bayer4CropsCA | Matthew Scharf ‏@matthewscharf1 Yellow pea harvest in Perdue Sask. @MoodysEquipment @NewHollandAG @westernproducer @demcoag @Bayer4CropsCA | Matthew Scharf ‏@matthewscharf1

