China restores more beef trade with Canada

More Canadian beef is expected to flow to China later this year after an agreement was reached to accept frozen bone-in products from cattle younger than 30 months.

The deal signed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Sept. 22 is expected to add another $10 million per year in exports to China, said the Canadian Meat Council, which represents packers and processors.

Canada already exports frozen boneless beef and last year China accepted $254 million worth of product.

Some technical issues must be worked out, including certification that the beef is free of growth promoting beta agonists, said Ron Davidson of the meat council.

“We have developed and presented to the Chinese a protocol for formally certified beta agonist free beef,” he said.

The formal requirements are still in the hands of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. These must be inserted in the meat hygiene manual, which outlines export specifications.

In the past, packers accepted affidavits from producers, but China wants formal sampling and documentation before it accepts the beef.

Export requirements to China have followed a step-by-step process starting with the acceptance of frozen boneless beef. The next step is to provide fresh, chilled beef.

“We are happy with each step forward,” said Davidson.

This most recent deal does not cover the head, hoof, viscera-offal, diaphragm, ground beef, mechanically separated beef and other byproducts.

Canadian beef was banned from mainland China in 2003 due to the discovery of BSE here. In May 2011, Canada became the first BSE-infected country to gain Chinese approval for the resumption of trade for boneless, frozen beef from cattle younger than 30 months.

Starting in 2012, trade became a reality and Canada exported $4.7 million worth of beef.

The United States was also granted access for beef from animals younger than 30 months on Sept. 22 after a 13 year hiatus. Technical requirements are now under review.

Brazil is the largest supplier of beef to China. Last year it exported 166,000 tonnes.

