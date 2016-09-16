Canada beef president resigns

The man at the helm of Canada’s beef marketing agency has resigned.

Rob Meijer, president of Canada Beef, cited family commitments in announcing his resignation, which takes effect today.

Meijer joined the Canadian Beef Cattle Research, Market Development and Promotion Agency when it formed August 2011. The agency has since assumed the duties of Canada Beef Export Federation and Beef Information Centre and is also responsible for administering the $1 per head national checkoff.

Meijer was responsible for overseeing Canada Beef, which handles market development and promotion for the beef industry. He was instrumental in building the Canadian Beef Centre of Excellence, which opened in Calgary in the spring of 2015. 

In a news release, the agency board said it will immediately look for a replacement.

Contact barbara.duckworth@producer.com

