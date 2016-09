OTTAWA (Reuters) — Pierre Pettigrew is Canada’s new envoy to help complete a long-negotiated free trade agreement with the European Union.

Pettigrew has served as minister of foreign affairs and minister for international trade under previous Liberal governments.

Ratification of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is facing hurdles after the EU gave Europe’s national parliaments the right to ratify the deal. Britain’s decision to leave the EU has also created uncertainty.