Biopole III route unchanged in Manitoba

After six years of heated political debate and hostile public discussions, Manitoba will build a power line on the western side of the province.

Yesterday, Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government said it has accepted the findings of a review and Bipole III, a transmission line from northern Manitoba to Winnipeg, will proceed on its designated route.

“We had committed to having the Public Utilities Board (PUB) review the previous government’s decision to route the Bipole III transmission line down the west side of Manitoba based on the information available to us at the time,” said Ron Schuler, crown services minister. “The board’s announcement … indicates the Bipole III project is much further along than we were initially led to believe, meaning that a review, delay or contemplation of rerouting would only increase the costs levied on Manitobans.”

Manitoba Hydro, the provincial utility, said it has already spent or committed to spend $2.9 billion on the $5 billion project. Therefore it’s too late to re-route the power line.

While in opposition, and prior to the April provincial election, the PC party said it would stop the Bipole III project or re-route the line to the eastern side of Lake Winnipeg because that route was more direct and cheaper.

Premier Brian Pallister had harsh words for the project shortly after winning the April election.

“The Bipole III west line is one of the dumbest, most poorly considered projects in the history of any government, anywhere,” Pallister said.

“With respect to the Bipole III west line, I’m on it. We’ll do the best we can to get the information … so we know how to proceed…. (My) hope is we can still stop this project, but I have to see the information first.”

Pallister promised to review Bipole III and asked the Public Utilities Board to look at the project, leading to the decision to stick with the western route.

The power line and its route, chosen by the previous NDP government in 2010, will likely remain controversial for many years. Few Manitobans understood the argument for the western route. The former NDP government said a line east of Lake Winnipeg would damage the integrity of the wilderness in the region.

The project’s escalating cost, from $2 billion to nearly $5 billion, has also been controversial.

Rural Manitobans have been vocal critics because the line will cut across prime agricultural land in southern Manitoba, valued at $5,000 per acre.

Keystone Agricultural Producers lobbied against the western route for a number of years.

“Manitoba Hydro has a big communication, or social license issue. They’ve got a do a lot better job of … telling why they’re putting these lines across properties,” said Dan Mazier, KAP president. “(Farmers) are taking it on the chin for the whole province.”

Affected landowners have said the line poses a biosecurity risk to cropland because it increases the potential spread of crop diseases. The line could also compromise crop production on affected fields for decades.

A group of about 100 farmers in south-central Manitoba have refused to negotiate compensation deals with Manitoba Hydro, the provincial utility, over the right of way for the project.

They want to negotiate as a group, but Manitoba Hydro has refused, saying the terms of settlement with individual landowners is generous.

