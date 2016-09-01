Ag minister keeps portfolio in cabinet shuffle

Lyle Stewart remains Saskatchewan agriculture minister after Premier Brad Wall shuffled his cabinet last week.

He was one of four ministers retaining their responsibilities as Wall downsized cabinet by one and added four rookies just elected in April.

David Marit, MLA for Wood River and former president of the Sask-atchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, joins cabinet as the minister responsible for highways and infrastructure.

“Transportation has always been at the top of my priority list so I’m pretty excited about it,” he said.