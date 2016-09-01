Ag minister keeps portfolio in cabinet shuffle

Posted

Lyle Stewart remains Saskatchewan agriculture minister after Premier Brad Wall shuffled his cabinet last week. 

He was one of four ministers retaining their responsibilities as Wall downsized cabinet by one and added four rookies just elected in April. 

David Marit, MLA for Wood River and former president of the Sask-atchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, joins cabinet as the minister responsible for highways and infrastructure. 

“Transportation has always been at the top of my priority list so I’m pretty excited about it,” he said. 

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles


Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter