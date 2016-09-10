10-ton fertilizer cart ideal for precision farming

With four metering sections, Salford’s new PathFinder ST-10 self-steering fertilizer cart is designed for precision application. The cart made its September debut at the Farm Progress Show in Iowa.

The Valmar metering system is specifically aimed at growers who want high fertilizer volumes and precision application in the same package, said Salford rep Brad Baker in a telephone interview. Each of the four sections has four ports.

“The entire PathFinder lineup is ISOBUS compatible with any controller on the market that meets the ISOBUS criteria. The main ones we see are the John Deere GS 3 2630 display, Case Pro 700, New Holland Intelliview, Trimble FMX and Ag Leader,” said Baker.

There are three carts in the PathFinder lineup, the ST-10 being the largest with a 10-ton capacity. It has a 120 cubic foot tank and a 180 cubic foot tank. The smaller ST-6 and ST-8 have six and eight ton capacities respectively.

“We’ve found that the pegged, standard rate roller is good up to 500 pounds per acre. And we have an optional fluted stainless steel roller which is good for 600 lb. plus. We’ve seen consistent accuracy at 600 lb. per acre on a 12-row strip till bar on 36 inch spacing.

“It’s not a pressurized system. It’s an open venturi air system. It will meter seeds, but it wouldn’t be as accurate as a pressurized cart. However, the PathFinder carts will cost about 25 percent less than a pressurized tank system.”

Baker said the metering system is gentle on seeds, and that means it will also be gentle on fertilizer prills, so they aren’t pulverized or turned to mud in humid weather. The fan is mounted at the rear of the cart, blowing forward through the metering system into the primary air streams. This creates the vacuum which sucks the product down into the air stream.

“With this fan, we’re applying up to 500 lb. per acre on machines up to 40 feet wide. As we get into larger widths and higher rates, we may be looking at a larger fan or perhaps two fans. The rollers are hydraulically driven on all three carts.

“We designed it to be self-steering. It’s mainly going to be used with corn planters, so the fertilizer cart follows the planter better. We go to so much effort singulating and placing the seed. We don’t want the cart to come along after and disturb the soil.”