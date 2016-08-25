Peas prolific with plenty of nutrients

APT Nutrition’s fertility trial plots showed that a crop with more phosphate was taller and had more pods

LANGHAM, Sask. — The key to growing a monster pea crop, like APT Nutrition had at its demonstration plot at the recent Ag In Motion farm show, is proactive nutrient management, said company spokesperson Dan Owen.

“We wanted this crop to stay green right to the bottom throughout the season. If this crop starts to yellow off, we know that it is cannibalizing itself, moving mobile nutrients from the bottom leafs to fill the pod. This is going to reduce the genetic potential yield of the crop,” said Owen.

APT Nutrition had low fertility and high fertility pea crops growing side by side at the farm show.

Both trials used the same pea variety and were seeded with a Seed Hawk drill with 12 inch spacing and fertilizer placed an inch below and to the side of the seed. But that is where the similarities between the two trials ended.

The low fertility crop had only 20 pounds of phosphate applied and ended up being shorter with fewer pods compared to the high fertility trial.

The high fertility trial was fertilized to a soil test to achieve an 80-bushel yield average, including a seed treatment that contained a nutrient and biostimulant package.

“We are putting things on like 50 pounds actual phosphate, 30 pounds of potassium, 25 pounds of sulfur and also a micro package in the soil to address any needs of the plant. This site itself is actually boron deficient so we need to manage that boron from the start,” Owen said.

Beyond the initial fertilizer application at seeding, APT performed tissue tests each week on old and new plant growth to monitor the plants’ current and future needs.

“When we take that new and old growth, we can start to predict what’s going to happen in that plant. The old growth is going to start showing as any mobile nutrients that are being moved up into the top of the plant.

“New growth tissue tests don’t show what is going to happen in the plant in one week’s time.”

Guided by the tissue tests, a foliar application was applied that had a nutrition package containing calcium and another biostimulant package to help with nutrient use efficiency and stress management in the crop.

“We started tissue testing then and what we found was this crop here required a lot more zinc, manganese and boron than we expected, so we added those nutrients into that spray,” Owen said.

APT is harvesting the crop to see if they reached its target yield.

The Ag in Motion outdoor farm show was held July 19-21 near Saskatoon.