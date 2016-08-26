Crop report

Manitoba

SOUTHWEST

Precipitation varied from 10 to 20 millimetres, and hailstorms caused severe damage in some areas.

Winter wheat and fall rye are in the bin, while harvesting of spring wheat, barley, oats and peas has begun, all with generally average yields.

Some second cut hay is being done with average yields.

NORTHWEST

Rainfall ranged from 10 to 25 mm, and most crops are in good condition.

Harvest is underway for spring wheat and field peas, while 10 to 20 percent of canola is swathed.

Cereal silage yields are excellent with chopping near completion.

CENTRAL

Precipitation varied from five to 50 mm with some hail and high humidity.

Harvest is slow because of high moisture levels in grain, and swathing and pre-harvest timing is difficult because of the staginess of crops.

Sclerotinia infections in canola are becoming more evident, resulting in premature ripening.

Yield and quality of second cut hay is surpassing the first cutting.

EAST

Rainfall ranged from 15 to more than 50 mm. Hot temperatures and high humidity were also reported.

Fusarium damaged kernel levels have been lower than expected in winter and spring wheat.

Winter feed supplies are rated 20 percent surplus and 80 percent adequate for hay and 100 percent adequate for straw, greenfeed and feed grains.

INTERLAKE

Precipitation varied from trace amounts to 45 mm with warm temperatures and favourable winds.

Harvest progress is five to ten percent complete, including some canola fields.

Leaf cutter bees are coming to the end of their life cycle, and their nests will soon be moved from fields.

Greenfeed silage has started with yields better than expected.

Saskatchewan

SOUTHEAST

The region is furthest advanced with 19 percent of the crop in the bin and half the canola swathed.

Precipitation varied from small amounts to 18 millimetres with localized flooding, lodging and strong winds.

Cropland, hayland and pasture topsoil moisture is rated 70 percent adequate, but it varies greatly across the region.

There are high levels of fusarium head blight in some durum crops and sclerotinia in some canola.

SOUTHWEST

Rainfall ranged from very little to seven mm, which delayed harvest somewhat. Twelve percent of the canola is combined and 29 percent swathed.

Cropland topsoil moisture conditions are rated 79 percent adequate, while hayland and pasture are 93 percent adequate.

Yield loss and downgrading are expected for much of the pulse crop, and some crops are in aeration bins.

EAST-CENTRAL

Six percent of all crops are combined and 24 percent of canola is swathed.

Precipitation ranged from trace amounts to 32 mm along with strong winds, lodging and disease.

Topsoil moisture conditions on cropland, hayland and pasture have an average rating of 92 percent adequate.

WEST-CENTRAL

Four percent of the crop is in the bin and 30 percent of canola and six percent mustard is swathed.

Rainfall amounts ranged up to 25 mm with high humidity, and many fields remain too wet to support equipment. Crop dry down is delayed.

There are many reports of high levels of sclerotinia, blackleg, fusarium head blight and mould in pulse crops, along with lodging, hail and strong wind.

NORTHEAST

Three percent of the crop is harvested and 19 percent of canola is swathed, but swathers and sprayers are getting stuck and leaving ruts in some fields.

Precipitation varied from small amounts to nine mm, along with localized flooding, lodging and diseases such as sclerotinia and fusarium head blight.

Cropland, hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions have an average rating of 23 percent surplus and 76 percent adequate.

NORTHWEST

Three percent of the crop is in the bin and 26 percent of canola is swathed.

Rainfall ranged from small amounts to 119 mm with localized flooding, hail, strong winds, lodging and disease.

Cropland, hayland and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated 87 percent adequate.

Alberta

SOUTH

A wet weather pattern slowed harvest operations.

Harvest is 17 percent complete, and 16 percent of canola is swathed.

Subsoil moisture is rated 72 percent good or excellent, while hayland and pastures are 61 percent good or excellent.

CENTRAL

Harvest progress was minimal because of wet conditions with less than two percent in the bin and five percent of canola swathed.

Subsoil moisture conditions are rated 84 percent good or excellent while hay and pastures are 77 percent good or excellent.

NORTHEAST

Wet weather has delayed harvest with less than one percent of spring cereals and 33 percent of peas in the bin, while nine percent of canola is swathed.

Subsoil moisture ratings are 82 percent good or excellent, while hay and pastures are 96 percent good or excellent.

NORTHWEST

Heavy precipitation caused localized flooding.

Harvest operations were delayed with most work occurring in field peas, and one percent of crops have been swathed.

Subsoil moisture ratings are 87 percent good or excellent while hay and pastures declined five percent.

PEACE

An extended period of dry weather allowed crops to mature and harvest to get underway before precipitation shut operations down.

Combining is slightly ahead of the five year average, but swathing is 10 percent behind the five year number of 15 percent.

Subsoil moisture ratings are 85 percent good or excellent while hay and pastures are 79 percent good or excellent.