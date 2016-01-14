Perennial pastures anchor carbon, reducing greenhouse gas emissions

LONDON, Ont. — A substantive shift to pasture-anchored rotations can help farmers build their soil, sequester carbon and address climate change, says a pasture specialist.

E. Ann Clark, who spent much of her 31-year academic career with the University of Guelph, told a recent Ecological Farmers Association of Ontario conference that soil’s capacity to hold organic carbon will change depending on how it’s managed.

Carbon levels are high in forests and native prairie but will drop if the land is cultivated.

“We have the option of restoring it, the carbon levels, moving them to a higher equilibrium by restoring grassland or improving crop management,” Clark said.

“Agriculture released carbon dioxide from our soils. We have the potential to stick it back in.”

Zero-till and minimum-till systems have helped, but long-term trials have found that soil’s ability to sequester carbon is limited under these systems.

“The biggest uptake on no-till is in the West, and it actually does sequester carbon there,” Clark said.

ADVERTISMENT

“But in terms of no-till carbon sequestration overall, no-till has been oversold.”

Adding organic matter through green crops, manure or compost can also increase soil organic carbon levels, but Clark said there are limits to what can be achieved. It’s a lengthy process with gains measured in decades rather than years because most of what’s added is decomposed and returned to the atmosphere within two years.

Clark said the solution is to bring perennials back to agriculture in a broad and integrated manner. Their capacity to increase soil organic matter is three times greater than no-till, she added.

For example, a long-term alfalfa study in Ontario found that it took 20 years to increase soil organic matter levels by half a percent.

Perennial pastures have year-round living root systems that allow carbon sequestration deep in the soil profile as well as close to the soil surface.

As a result, carbon loss through erosion is not an issue.

ADVERTISMENT

As well, ruminants were designed to consume grass as opposed to grain, Clark said. In North America, nearly all of today’s cattle and other ruminants receive a steady diet of grain, most of it produced using nitrogen fertilizer, which contributes heavily to the release of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas.

Cattle on grass also release greenhouse gases, notably methane and nitrous oxide, but the overall impact on climate change is far less. The climate change potential of a single molecule of nitrous oxide is 300 times greater than that of carbon dioxide.

“On organic farms as well as conventional, I’m horrified by the number that are specialized. Either they have only animals or they have only crops,” she said.

Clark’s suggestion is straightforward enough but would require a concerted effort for the change to occur.

She said pasture could become permanent on marginal soil and be rotated with annual crops on good arable soil.

Clark said the idea of moving away from meat production is ill-conceived. For agriculture to be sustainable, animals need to be fully integrated into farming operations as a way to recycle nutrients biologically and build the soil.