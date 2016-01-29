Grain Millers Inc. firm on glyphosate-treated oats ban

Grain Millers Inc. is standing by its decision to avoid buying western Canadian oats that have been sprayed with pre-harvest glypho-sate.

Procurement manager Terry Tyson told growers in Saskatoon that it will buy only oats that have been allowed to mature naturally, either standing or in the swath.

Tyson said use of glyphosate as a pre-harvest management product disrupts the natural maturation process and negatively affects starch development, resulting in lower quality flakes and flour.

“Last summer, in 2015, we introduced our new policy on the use of pre-harvest glyphosate, in effect banning that practice, (but) we had already taken a large position in the new crop market by that time so we are (phasing in the) policy this year,” Tyson said

All Canadian growers selling oats to the company are required to sign an affidavit that prohibits pre-harvest glyphosate.

Grain Millers is headquartered in Minnesota but buys Canadian oats grown primarily in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. It takes deliveries at a collection facility in Yorkton, Sask.

The company’s decision caught many growers off guard last year and some producers looked elsewhere to sell their oats.

“Suffice to say that there was a fair bit of controversy over that policy, and maybe more than we had anticipated,” he told the Saskatchewan Oat Development Commission’s annual meeting at CropSphere in Saskatoon.

Tyson emphasized that Grain Millers’ decision to avoid glyphosate-treated oats had nothing to do with health issues or food safety concerns.

“Our policy is about functional performance.”

Tyler said Grain Millers began to notice quality issues in its processed oat products four or five years ago.

The company first scrutinized its processing systems and then be-gan to look at external factors such varietal characteristics, fungicide use and chemical applications.

It eventually identified a correlation between poor flake and flour quality and the use of glyphosate as a pre-harvest management tool.

The correlation was subsequently supported by laboratory analysis of starch quality.

“The early use of glyphosate as a desiccant really doesn’t allow the plant to mature,” Tyson said.

“It kills the oat plant, and the results are comparable to an early freeze.

“It doesn’t continue to mature like it would in the swath. That prevents the starch … from maturing, and immature starch makes poor quality flakes and flour.”

Practices that affect maturation hurt beta glucan production, a key nutritional attribute to the industry’s health claim linking oat consumption to heart and cardiovascular health.

Willie Zuchkan, an oat grower from east-central Saskatchewan and former chair of SaskOats, said the loss of glyphosate as a pre-harvest management tool will present a challenge.

“It’s going to be an adjustment because glyphosate was very valuable for weed control,” Zuchkan said.

“But if it’s causing a problem at Grain Millers, then I guess we’ll have to swath the crop versus trying to desiccate and straight cut it, or we’ll have to wait for it to be dead ripe and then straight cut it.”

  • richard

    Congrats to Grain Millers! Debacles such as glyphosate residues are precisely why we are subjected to longest running PR disaster ever…..and the reason why the consumer shift to organic, local, farmgate…..are self evident and inevitable.

  • Dayton

    I don’t see the problem here. Million’s of bushels of Organic milling oats are grown each year.

  • lazylarry

    yeah, finally someone with a brain! all crops need to dry naturally and why would anyone think that spraying crops before harvest is a good idea oh yah monsanto would hey so you have to buy more crap cancer causing glyphosate!!!!

    • Happy Farmer

      Please take the time to carefully read the entire article, then make a comment. This article clearly states that the decision was not Health Based, but Functionally Based. According to this article, Grain Millers are not pointing out any health issues with Glyphosate. It would seem that emotions and feelings will soon start to give way to facts based on repeatable science.

      • Farmer Boy AEA

        Get real, the PR message to the growers was that it was not an health issue. Of course lower nutrient content is a health issue, the article even said so! It cuts into health claim validity.

        Glyphosate itself is another issue but even there the latest information points to a probable carcinogen.

      • Harold

        Repeatable science? what’s that? If its nothing, then there is no facts. I don’t expect that any one article can expose all related facts and understandings to any one topic. That normally requires a book or greater. When reading an article, it is the duty of the reader to fully understand the “book first”. (or later) or ignore it totally. In other words, a article is merely a page from a book. Do we applaud the sound of a moo not knowing what a cow is? Perhaps while you were reading the article you may have not noticed the reference to “Heart and cardiovascular health”. The only reason to eat is for health and nutrition. Pointing at the flaws is hardly not noteworthy. Repeatable Science? Take a spoon full of soil from a organic farm or garden and compare it with a spoon of Glyphosate soil. You will find minerals but loss of life in one of those soils. In this loss of life you will see ground problems and health problems. Monsanto and pharmaceutical likely have a chemical for that too. Is that repeatable science? To me its science ignored. I ask you: which comments of this page didn’t matter?

        • Happy Farmer

          Repeatable science is something that everyone learned about in High School. Repeatable science is missing on both sides of the argument with regards to glyphosate. If you want to test soil or grain, it must be tested many times, at many different labs, in many different countries, with the end result always being the same, that is repeatable science. If the end result is not the same, or varies from test to test, that is not science with any base.

          • Harold

            … If life forms are teeming in that soil, you can see when there is not. that is not science that is examination. science names the little micro-bug you are looking at. That does not take running around the globe. The basis to all science is science challenging science. It Is challenging preconceived scientific notions. Finding Glyphosate in a human being is not science, its examination and discovery. Finding glyphosate in a plant cell is not science, it is examination and discovery. Finding health problems associated with Glyphosate is not science it is examination and discovery. Able- to- repeat, repeat=able? able? Science? Sorry, I cant make the connection. Maybe I was sick that day in High School along with my partners and teachers. I have no interest in changing your mind.

        • Happy Farmer

          Here is what I meant by repeatable science. Test “spoons of dirt” with tests that can be substantiated (measurable with numbers, not eye balling). Test spoons of dirt from different parts of different countries. If the results are consistently the same, that is repeatable science. That type of result will be something we can all work with.
          According to the article Grain Millers statement is that their decision is based on Functionality. It would seem further testing is necessary to determine if there is a Health based concern, but I did not see that in this article. Perhaps all of us should read “the book”, but even that won’t get us on the same page as we are all prone to making decisions based on emotions instead of facts.

          • Harold

            No sir, we make decisions based on our personal perceptions. Unfortunately, most perceptions are bought and paid for by the corporate, while using our dollars. Emotions are; acting out from those perceptions.”Repeatable science” is your term, and your justifications are yours. Perhaps you can get your car fixed from a repeatable mechanic. Perhaps a repeatable mechanic in Germany or China. They can take a stab at your repeatable engine. Nonetheless, the only thing “repeatable” from mechanic’s is telling you the cause and the solution. There is no “repeatable science” on how a spark plug works. Perhaps you like to call a spark plug repeatable? Not without a rotor and wire and a battery, and copper, and acid, etc. Do we repeat this a thousand times? To whom? The gasoline? Is it “repeatable science” that water doesn’t work in a gas tank? Only to those foolish enough to keep trying. Is your sun light repeatable? Stand on the moon and see what its really doing. Will you need a book?

          • Happy Farmer

            Thanks, you just proved my point regarding repeatable science. Your are correct that most people make decisions based on perceptions and emotions. I am simply asking for quantifiable proof from any side of any argument. When this proof shows consistency of results from a variety of samples and locations we are able to make decisions based on facts rather than perceptions. (Like not putting water in gas tanks. A fact that has been established by repeated tests and followed by a consistant result.)

          • Harold

            I have not proven anything on your behalf and I don’t know where you get you’re ideas from, but the gasoline engine was developed from the properties of oil, (Gasoline) and not the other way around. They didn’t build an engine and then go looking for the gasoline. They understood oil and its derivative, gasoline, and wrapped the engine around it. Anyone who puts water in a gasoline tank multiple times can be considered what? A genius? The steam engine the same, was developed from the properties of water, and not the other way around. Its because of a constant, that the engine was developed. Anyone who puts other than water in this engine multiple times, can be considered what? Anyone seeking quantifiable proof on both sides of this argument can be considered what; a scientist, or someone with a learning disability. Is there something repeatable about a virus? Does it repeat to be a virus, or does it simply exist as one? Is there something repeatable about copper? does it repeat to be copper or does it exist as copper. Does it repeat to create a coin, or is it melted precisely at 1,084.62 c avoiding 2,562 c and formed into one. Do we get this the first time or do we repeat a thousand more to learn how to make a coin. How many soil samples do you need to find copper? That’s not repeatable science; that’s repeatable digging and not knowing where to look.(at sea) We are talking about a shovel, and not science. copper doesn’t depend on a shovel to exist. its a constant. That being said, you agreed with me and yet you did not understand that -in fact- you were disagreeing. To be clear, facts -wrong or right- form our perceptions. emoting is acting out from perceptions. Simply put, if you think its going to rain,(fact) and you fear getting wet, (perception) you will bring an umbrella.(emote, emotion) Fact- no bread, perception- cant do without it, emotion- bake some. Its all normal, unlike how you present it. Lastly, I would be foolish to ask you to show me a journal with “repeatable science” because we both know that the term does not exist, so I will not ask. Math has no repeatable values of 1 and neither does science. Both are exact systems until you get to its furthest reaches. The furthest reaches of math, is within the value of 1. As I said before, take your soil sample and have it analyzed and hear what’s missing and why. So simple.

  • Nlogax

    Notice how they are still so fearful of revealing too much truth. Ohh its nothing to do with health problems, well it should be and Monsanto are not on the side of humanity. Wake up

    • mysteryjesus

      They don’t want to reveal the truth (which i am sure they already know anyway) because it’s part of the cycle of making money for people to be in poor health. They can make money off of all these sick people getting operations to remove their colons and have to buy expensive prescriptions that don’t even work.

  • Denise

    “Why is glyphosate sprayed on crops before harvest?
    As has been said many times,we are all suffering from health problems associated with glyphosate (Roundup). It’s probably not that people are gluten-intolerant, but rather that people’s digestive tracts cannot tolerate the glyphosate and its adjunct chemicals residues in our breads and cereals.
    http://www.gmwatch.org/news/latest-news/16770-why-is-glyphosate-sprayed-on-crops-right-before-harvest

    • mysteryjesus

      Absolutely! Anytime I consume anything with glyphosate in it, I break out in sores all over different parts of my body along with stomach/digestive problems because they are using this [stuff] in everything. The worst part is that it’s getting into all of our food. No one thinks to look at the food as the reason they are getting sick so they go to the doctor who tells them that there’s nothing wrong with them such as in my case and instead tells me that I have an ulcer! They are so stupid and blind and brainwashed. I can hardly eat anything in any of the grocery stores anymore! This needs to be stopped!

      • Stephen Daniels

        Anytime I consume a lot of rye whiskey the next morning is rough.I tell you it’s the glyphosate on the rye grain doing it.I can’t go to any other type of alcohol it’s all poison .And the poor babies getting pablum made from peas sprayed the same might as well feed them rat poison.I tell you hey there isn’t any science to back me up but that sure don’t stop anybody else from babbling incoherently here.PS of course Monsanto bought off all the scientists in the world.

        • Denise

          You know, your lack of empathy for someone who has been sick and had to figure out “on his own” what was causing it, doesn’t build a strong case for what you ‘believe’. The doctors aren’t trained to deal with many of these food -related illnesses. Lots of people have found that out the long and hard way.
          In fact,all you have done is reveal the ugly underside of this agro-chemical business.They don’t really care about people’s health or the environment. They only care about profits. …

          • Stephen Daniels

            He hasn’t figured out anything and deserves no empathy. .Give him a blind taste test with conventional and organic flour made bread and see if his body can tell the difference.Not likely.And I’m fine with Grain Millers banning it’s use on their oats.

    • April Reeves

      I have a doctor at Foothills in Calgary, a GI specialist, who sat with me for over an hour after my Celiac diagnosis, and we shared papers on glyphosate and other chemical laden foods. He heads the research for GI issues, and they are indeed looking at chemicals as the culprit. He was given the green light to get people off of them. This is a start! And that was only 4 days ago!

  • mysteryjesus

    I tell ya, in the last decade, I’ve gotten sicker and sicker. I finally figured out it was the glyphosate in bread that is causing it. There are so many disgusting things going on with our food supply and nobody even cares! I have spent many years researching to figure out what was going on with my health…the last place I thought to look was the food!!! Now that I know, I have changed my diet and began to improve but this stuff builds up in your body and destroys the ability to detoxify.

    There really needs to be a movement to eliminate this absolute cancer from killing us! All in the name of greed these brainless thieves don’t care how many children they kill due to this substance and others like genetically modified corn syrup. I can’t even tell you how hard it is to figure out all of this stuff…thinking you have something that you don’t, and then finding out that the problem is their grains are all contaminated with glyphosate. This is a major problem and the farmers better start getting on this and stopping it. They are helping to kill people and take them to an early grave. Not totally their fault but they are being brainwashed by Montsanto and other governing bodies into thinking that it’s safe. Even the head of Montsanto wouldn’t even drink the stuff even though he boasted that he would.

    • Stephen Daniels

      You are speculating on your illness and causes.You do not have any doctor or proof of your claims.

      • mysteryjesus

        Of course I don’t have proof, because nobody is even looking at this as a cause. My proof is in the sudden improvement in my health. My body is healing now and it’s way better than it was before when I mindlessly ate what they have been making us eat because they don’t tell us what is going on with the food supply. It’s a corrupt system where companies buy off the politicians so that they comply and pass laws allow their products to get consumed and sold. The medical system starting at the top levels are also bought off and then brainwashed too. Whoever is making the money at the highest levels of the medical community and government want to keep people sick otherwise they won’t make massive profits off of all these sick people. So they train the doctors to follow a protocol that hides the fact that people are sick from food and most doctors don’t even know this. So they tell you it’s all in your head or that you are depressed so that they can prescribe you medication that makes you sicker. They are brainwashed by the medical schools into thinking that their training is the be all end all of health and wellness. I know what it was that was making me sick by changing my diet and I started getting better and that’s the proof. There’s no better medicine than preventative medicine and that starts by eating real and natural foods. I am not speculating I know what my body tells me and what my instincts tell me. The more one reads about this stuff you start to see that shit indeed rolls downhill and there’s a motive and it’s money and greed. Just look up the ingredients for Reese’s Pieces. There are a couple of chemicals in Reese’s Pieces that cause peripheral neuropathy. I started getting pn when I started eating Reese’s. So naturally, I went to a doctor not knowing about these chemicals. So they prescribed me gabapentin. When I finally discovered this about Reese’s Pieces, I quit immediately. For the first time in 7 or 8 years, I no longer have peripheral neuropathy. If that’s not proof you have to be an idiot to not believe it.

        • Harold

          Stephen is unaware that Doctors are not the proof, but that their patients are. A doctor can prove his failure as easily as he can prove his success, but It is always measured by response. Ive been told by a doctor; “what ever you’re doing- keep doing it.” The Doctor was not in the least concerned, to learn about what I was doing. Another frustrated one said; “We’re not God’s you know!” Since 1989, I have eliminated and refused all forms of Pharmaceuticals, and drug store remedies, and I have proven to myself that they were making me sick. Through the wisdom of my parents, I have never been inoculated or immunized. They said that the body immunizes itself. So far, I and my family are proof. Later in 1992 I started the encumbered processes of cleaning up my food as you are, and like you, I am proof of those benefits. Since eliminating the Bio-tech Pharmaceutical food corp.from my diet, I use the Doctor for the sole purpose of utilizing the equipment that I don’t possess, and thereafter, bid them a farewell. The doctors thin file is the only proof I need.
          Thanks for sharing. The purpose for my comment was to let you know that you were not alone. There is a growing mood of like-mindedness.

          • mysteryjesus

            Thank you for standing up and making yourself known to me. It’s been quite the journey and one that I don’t wish upon anyone. Thankfully though, I finally got it figured out. I am glad you figured it out too. I had a conversation with my doctor yesterday which turned into a debate. One that I finally won because I went in armed with facts about what I am doing which is working compared to what was not working which is modern medicine pushed by pharmaceutical companies out of greed in addition to the chemicals in our diet. He even tried to argue that herbs might have 90 different compounds compared to some medicine that only has two. This was a huge misstep on his part because it’s more often the case that the medical community uses pills with 90 different substances in it as opposed to a herb that might have two. Everything he tried to say to me about natural stuff, I said the same thing about the medical community. He even went so far as to show me the referral website they use when diagnosing a patient. It was a friendly debate, and he was respectful, and I was respectful back. I know that he’s brainwashed by his schooling though. He tried to tell me that maybe I was naive to believe some website. I said I know what’s real and what isn’t and I countered that it’s naive to push drugs on people where there are statistics that show that they don’t work. In this day and age, the information, the truth, is out there and it’s picking up speed everywhere because people are tired of being sick. As long as people continue to rely on the medical system, they will continue to be sick. I don’t plan on being one of those people. That’s why prevention is the best medicine and that medicine is real food from nature, and no drugs. I’m tired of being brainwashed. I just wish I had never allowed myself to get their damn vaccines years ago when they made us do it as mandatory when I was in high school. I think they might have made me sick.

          • Harold

            One of the biggest brainwasher’s is our very own innocent TV set. Ask yourself why there are so many medical shows. Is it to gain blind trust in the medical system? They’re all successful with their patients and good guys right? Take a few thousand hits of that. Why does your doctor not have the same success? Look at the Medical commercials. Are they in place to produce blind faith in Pharmaceuticals? After all, the patients are happy and safe aren’t they? Can we truly watch the shows and commercials and be conscious of the fiction at all times? All $ are $ businessmen $ and $ PAID $ actors $ and $ neither $ are $ advocates # for you. Then there are medical reality shows. By “cherry picking” what they present, (editing) don’t they match the shows and commercials? I can’t seem to find the reality show “medical failures” on the “boob tube” unless I turn off the TV set. To help you further, consider that anything you breath, and anything mean’t to touch your skin – you are eating that too. Your skin as well as your breath is a pathway in and out. Keeping this thought in mind; there isn’t anything that you eat that does not effect your health. Anything that is a chemical; throw it out. Chemicals do not produce fresh air or clothes, do not clean dishes nor clothes, do not clean windows nor floors, do not clean bodies nor hair. If you are smelling odor- you are eating it! If any part of you body is touching a chemical, you are likely eating that too. Chemical odor or suds are not proof of cleanliness. For example, baking soda (very inexpensive) puts most cleaners to shame- and you can eat it and bathe in the residue, (if any) unlike chemical residue. It can even remove rust or food color stains on counter tops.. Vinegar you can eat. Water IS a solvent and the only extra agent needed is one which makes water thinner. A drop of pure soap in most cases. If you have Fluoride get rid of it and refuse it from the dentist. Research it’s origin of use.(Germany 1943-45) It is a toxic waste product and keep in mind that it”s recommended by none other than….? Chemicals are not food freshness. Consider that our own bodies are a proper balance of chemicals and that chemicals absorbed are the imbalance. The absurdity is the Pharm introducing more chemical to fix it. ($$dependency$$) Lastly learn about gut health.(the immune system) Mark Hyman MD (Video’s/newsletters, and he/his team answers emails if you sign up free) and Dr Mercola (free- Internet). These two can get you started after you pick a topic. Dr. Burzynski: cancer is a big business. watch on youtube Lets remember that doctor’s take the Hippocratic oath $$$$ but Hippocrates said “let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food” Go figure. Hopefully I’ve helped you further, and together we have helped other’s.

          • Stephen Daniels

            Yes the doctor is blinded by science and researched studies whereas you have no such limitations.

          • Harold

            You are correct. Perhaps you should revisit what a Doctor goes to school to learn. A Doctor is neither a Scientist nor a Pharmacist nor a Nutritionist nor a Physicist. Doctor’s, with all of their knowledge, will not be able to extend their own life one extra day – anymore than you can. If you choose to believe otherwise; so be it. Leonardo da Vinci said : “If you find from your own experiences that something is a fact and it contradicts what some authority has written down, then you must abandon the authority and base your reasoning on your own findings.” He is saying that truth resonates within you, and you will know it when you’ve found it. This is hardly a picture of kneeling at the foot of a doctor. Upon leaving his doctor, Mysteryjesus has just become unlimited.

      • April Reeves

        I do.

    • Harold

      I share in your concern. If more people would deconstruct their dinner to see what’s on their plate, more would choose better products. The only reason to eat- is for nutrition. Today we are eating for the sake of eating. You don’t need a PHD to know that HFCS (aka GMO) and Glyphosate, and the like, are not nutrition. If you are finding glyphosate in your urine, then you eliminate it from its source. (don’t buy it) As you implied, it is almost impossible to deconstruct your dinner due to the massive secrecy involved in the Industry and government. When Industry and government and pharm become the Stewarts of our health- then who are we? Answer and results are obvious.

  • April Reeves

    Thank You Grain Millers Inc.! Finally, someone is listening to the consumer. I still will grow my own however, chemical free. Corporate science arguments have no sway over the choices of consumers, and you can battle it all you want with paid schills but the truth is, farmers grow what people want to eat. End of story. A very, simple story.

