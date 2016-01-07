Cattle handling stockmanship focus of contest

A team from Dri Land Feeders of Warner, Alta., was the winner of the sixth annual Feedlot Challenge held at Shelter Valley Land and Cattle near Lethbridge this fall.

Second place winners were from Wiseman Feeders of Lethbridge.

The competition, sponsored by Zoetis, tests teams of feedlot workers in cattle handling and stockmanship, with emphasis on methods that keep cattle calm.

Removing cattle from pens and administering medications were part of the test.

ADVERTISMENT

This year’s event drew 10 teams of four people per team from Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

The feedlot challenge began in 2010 to support feedlot workers and recognize their value to business operations and animal welfare.

Video shot during the competition is used to provide insight, education, tips and tricks for all team participants.