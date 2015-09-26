Farmer group disputes reports that Canada set to welcome more U.S. dairy products

A Dairy Farmers of Canada official has cast doubt on reports that Canada has offered more access to American dairy products at the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks.

Isabelle Bouchard, director of communications, said the rumours that Canada could grant 10 percent access to U.S. dairy products without equal access for Canadian products into the U.S., as reported by CBC yesterday, are unfounded (Read those reports here).

“The deal is still being negotiated,” Bouchard said. “The 10 percent is the ask of the U.S. and that, so far, the Canadian government has not agreed to.”

New Zealand and Australia have also asked for access and that’s another reason the U.S. deal seems unlikely, she said.

She said the negotiations scheduled to start today in Atlanta would have to be followed by a ministerial meeting for a deal to be signed.

Trade ministers from the 12 member countries of the TPP are slated to meet in Atlanta Sept. 30.

“Today, 10 percent would be very unlikely but we’re following it very closely,” she said.

Bouchard said DFC is not taking the report lightly because it would be “a disaster, catastrophic” for the Canadian dairy industry.

Canada already imports up to 10 percent on some products such as milk proteins and skim milk powder, Bouchard added, and adding another 10 percent would be a blow.

The CBC report Sept. 25 said the Conservatives want to conclude a deal before the Oct. 19 federal election in hopes consumers will warm to promises of lower prices for dairy products.

However, the government would likely find it a tough sell in Quebec and rural Ontario, where the supply management system’s rural economic benefits are often cited as a major reason for dairy farmer stability.

However, a TPP deal would also have its backers. Export dependent industries such as beef and pork producers, as well as many in the grains and oilseeds sectors, say an agreement would provide access to lucrative new markets in Asian member countries. And, officials from those sectors say, if Canada refused to sign a TPP deal while its key competitors signed on and received preferential market access, Canada’s agricultural exports would be a difficult sell in member country markets.

The dairy access proposal as reported by CBC, would allow increased U.S. access to Canada to compensate U.S. producers for opening up their markets to New Zealand and Australia.

It was reported that the proposal includes fluid milk, and possibly butter, cheese, yogurt, as well as milk powder and proteins used to make other products.

Other obstacles may yet hold the deal up, however. Auto parts and drug patent protections are also contentious issues.

Under the recent Canada-Europe Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, Canada agreed to about two percent access to EU member countries for some cheeses into Canada. Other dairy products, and other supply management sectors, such as poultry and eggs, remain protected.

Karen Briere and Terry Fries

  • DMM

    Beef and pork producers want to gain access to new markets in Asia because U.S.A. access has been SUCH a success over the past 8 years?
    For this they want to decimate successful stable areas of farming.

  • Hayman

    Why is lumber not included in the free trade deal to the US. US always talks about free trade as long as it goes one way. Harper is too much of a coward to stand up for Canada.

  • Small Flockers

    Canadian dairy farmers, like other SM farmers, are a special interest group who are treated like Canadian royalty under Divine Right of Kings.

    In exchange for this royal treatment, dairy farmers supply Canadians high priced dairy products and mediocre quality.

    Canadians are price gouged by 38% to 300% more for dairy products than what most of the world pays.

    Quality of milk is usually measured by contamination of milk with bacteria,
    BTSCC (bulk tank somatic cell count ie. puss), and adulterants. For
    example, in 2011-2012 Canadian milk had an average of 239,556 BTSCC,
    while US milk was 197,000 so US milk is 21% better than Canadian milk.
    When the Canadian milk quality standards were tightened in Jan. 1992,
    the number of incidents of adulterated milk in Canada from improper
    antibiotic use significantly increased. likely as Canadian dairy farmers
    tried to take the easy way out to meet the tougher quality standards.

    Supply Management claims they protect the family dairy farm. In reality,
    since SM was started in 1971, the number of dairy farms in Canada has
    dropped by 91% as of 2011. So much for the idea that SM protects the
    family farm.

    After New Zealand removed their SM system in 2001, the NZ dairy system grew 17 times faster than the Canadian dairy system. That means Canada and Canadians are forced to give up the potential benefits from dairy exports ( ie. significant loss of additional jobs, GDP, prosperity, and tax revenue); all because of our fossilized SM
    system.

    If SM didn’t exist, Canadian chicken and dairy could
    freely export their products, resulting in as much as a doubling of
    Canadian dairy, and up to 5 times bigger for Canadian chicken. That
    would mean more jobs, more GDP, and more tax revenues to help pay for
    our health care system etc., and rural prosperity for Canada and
    Canadians.

    In 2015, the Canadian SM dairy industry dumped 400,000
    litres of skim milk in sewage lagoons so that they could maximize their
    SM profits. They could have sold that milk, or gifted that skim milk to
    Food Banks, but refused to do so under crazy SM logic.

    All SM foods have been steadily increasing in price, far more than inflation,
    making dairy, chicken, turkey, and eggs less and less affordable. For
    someone earning Minimum Wage in Ontario from 1995 to 2005, the
    affordability of SM chicken has dropped 37%.

    SM farms (dairy, chicken, turkey, eggs) are just 8% of all Canadian farms, but SM farmers earn 21% more than non-SM farms, and disrupt all non-SM farms by
    competing for the same limited resources in farming.

    Now is the time to level the playing field for all Canadians farms by eliminating
    SM, just like all other countries have already done.

    60,000 small flock poultry farmers in Canada had their rights and
    freedoms stripped away so that a minority of chicken farmers (2,700 SM
    chicken farms, just 4% of all chicken farms) can be multi-millionaires
    and set their own rules under SM.

    Kill the corrupt, dysfunctional Supply Management (“SM”) now!

    Glenn Black, President
    Small Flock Poultry Farmers of Canada
    http://canadiansmallflockers.blogspot.com/

    • Anonymous

      Oh¡ Is that why the Americans, Aussies and Kiwis are begging us to open our market? Because they are doing so well?¡ I thought they were begging because of the Chinese have taken a liking to Dairy Industry and have built massive farms. This has cause a flood of milk into the global market. Kiwis raw milk prices have hit rock bottom yet consumers pay prices similar or more when compared to Canadian milk. Aussie producers are in deep regret for getting rid of their quota system. Yes there are fewer dairies, but the number of animals per farm have increased exponentially. The farms are bigger, more efficient and more productive meaning less farms are required. Oh and lets not forget Canadian milk is 100% antibiotic free, American milk is not. I also have a hard time believing American milk has that low of an SCC. American milk also contains Somatotropin, their practices don’t reach the same high standards as ours and now is not the time to cripple another industry. So if the Government let the Americans get their foot in the door, then what? Would the government have to start subsidizing the producers for the $40,000/head for quota. That would equal $38,000,000,000. So spend 38 billion tax dollars so consumers can enjoy hormone/antibiotic tainted milk that is 3 cents a litre cheaper? Makes perfect sense. Lets not forget 98% of the dairies in Canada are family owned and run so hurting the market hurts these families as well as the trickle down effect (google it). Our market is stable, our products are safe, our cows are healthy, our producers are happy, our industry is strong. Why would you suggest crippling another industry? How patriotic¡

      • Small Flockers

        Do you question the patriotism of anybody who’s against Supply Management (“SM”)?

        I am in favor of the greater good of all Canadians. I am against any special interest group that hurts Canadians by using corruption and/or their position of power to serve their selfish greed.

        Canada’s 17,000 Supply Management farmers are 8% of all farmers, and just 0.05% of Canada’s population. You seem to feel it’s OK for this special interest group, the highest paid farmers in Canada, to price gouge everybody else through their SM monopoly.

        All exporters want a piece of Canada’s lucrative markets for dairy, eggs, chicken, & turkey; for the same reason the Canadian SM farmers want to keep it all for themselves.

        If you don’t believe me about the crazy SM dairy system, listen to Ian Cummings who sold his Canadian dairy farm so he could buy a US dairy farm, and now exports his milk back into Canada as milk protein isolates (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_Ry6uvV_wk#t=304 and http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/economy/canadian-dairy-farmers-skirt-supply-management-import-rules/article13706612/ ).

        Yes, US pharma developed rBST and US dairy farmers used it extensively to get about 21% more milk from their cows. However, a growing number of major US retail grocery stores, as well as some major fast food chains have banned rBST dairy products from their stores (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bovine_somatotropin ) because that is what their customers wanted. Even though rBST is not approved in Canada, rBST dairy products were imported by Canada’s SM system. Also, there are many credible reports that Canadian dairy farmers or their secret agents privately imported rBST into Canada and used it on their dairy cows so as to inflate their profits 21% by illegal (but hard to prove) methods.

        Kiwi’s suffer from a domestic dairy oligopoly that has about 88% market share. That indicates the magnitude of Canadian suffering when the SM dairy system owns close to 100% of the market share.

        If SM is supposed to help protect the Canadian family farm, how do you explain that 91% of Canadian dairy farms have been run out of business during the reign of SM.

        I agree that Aussie and Kiwi dairy farms have become much bigger, more productive, and more efficient after they got rid of their SM system decades ago. Is that some sort of problem? Why can’t Canada capture the same sort of benefits, albeit 15 years late?

        The debt level for Canadian dairy farmers are (about $21,000 per cow) is huge compared to US dairy farmers ($3000 per cow). What does that mean when interest rates start to rise again?

        Ian Cummings described in the video linked above how he bought his Canadian dairy farm in 1981, then recently sold it for $45,000/cow so that he could use the proceeds to buy a US dairy farm at $5200/cow in New York state which is a better, more modern farm. What justifies Canadian dairy farms being 8.7 times more expensive?

        His US farm cost $630,000 to purchase, and produces $550,000 of shipped milk, a 1.5:1 investment to earning ratio

        Canada dairy farms have a 45:1 investment-earning ratio, similar to Nortel when it collapsed. This excessive ratio requires government support and powers to keep it operating in this un-natural construct. The world investment and capital funds are drying up now, and will likely stay extremely tight for 1 to 3 decades. Where will the remaining, rare capital flow; to the favorable 1.5:1 ratio of a US dairy farm, or to the wasteful capital glutton of the Canadian dairy farm.

        As bad as the SM dairy system is, the Chicken SM system is even more screwed up.

        The Canadian SM systems are terribly dysfunctional, rape Canadians on a daily basis, and must be reformed or abandoned.

        Glenn Black
        Small Flock Poultry Farmers of Canada
        http://canadiansmallflockers.blogspot.ca/

  • Telkwa

    US Dairy industry is disgusting, I don’t what their crap product in my country.

