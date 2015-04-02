Ontario farmer carves niche business in mink

Like most farmers, Jake Grift knew what he wanted to be at an early age.

Grift, however, set his goal earlier than most.

“I sat on Santa Claus’s knee when I was four years old. He asked me what I want to be when I grow up and I said, ‘a farmer.’ ”

Grift, who was born in the Netherlands and immigrated to Canada in 1990 at the age of 15, took longer than most to fulfil his childhood dream.

He worked at a number of jobs for more than 20 years before starting his own farm near Guelph, Ont., in 2013.

Grift didn’t select a standard farming category, like cattle, chickens or grain. He became a mink rancher.

“It’s unique. And I think you have to be a bit of a weirdo to do this.”

Grift spent a portion of his childhood working at his uncle’s farm in Holland, where he learned how to care for pigs, chickens and mink.

That experience helped him land his first job in Canada.

“As a teenager, moving here from Holland, I basically walked off one mink ranch to another one (in Ontario),” he said, adding the challenges, complexities and independence of mink farming convinced him to start his own farm in Canada one day.

An opportunity arrived a few years ago when a relative in the Netherlands wanted to establish a mink ranch in Ontario.

Grift now operates a 24,000 sq. foot barn and has more than 2,000 female mink, which produce 8,000 to 10,000 skins annually. His wife, Tomke Roelofs, runs her own business on the farm, boarding about 20 horses for urban and rural clients.

Roelofs lived and worked on egg and dairy farms in Ontario and Germany before meeting Grift.

“I was off the farm for about 10 years. During that time I met Jake and we both (wanted) to get back to the farm and do something,” she said.

“I was always interested in horses…. So this farm provided the opportunity (to do both).”

Grift and Roelofs wanted to farm because they liked the idea of working and living together.

“Where we have our own (enterprises)… but basically work from home,” Roelofs said.

Grift is still adjusting to the challenges of the mink business.

“I’m not established yet,” he said. “It takes a while to make a herd your own, to figure it out and get good at it.”

Like sheep, successfully breeding mink is about timing. Mink respond to lengthening days following Christmas and typically go into heat for three weeks in late February to early March.

“After Dec. 31, you have to be very careful with having light in and around the barn,” Grift said.

“You have to put the mink on a diet (in the winter) so they lose weight. If they don’t lose weight, chances are they’ll still come into heat … but it affects the size of the litter.”

Mink production has its own life cycle. They give birth to litters of four or five kits in May, about eight weeks after breeding. The kits nurse on their mothers for approximately six weeks.

Several kits, often three, are housed together in a small pen (cage) for a month following weaning.

The animals are fed a meat diet, usually the byproducts of abattoirs, fish processing and food processing plants, including fish heads and slaughterhouse offal.

Winter fur begins to grow in August and reaches its prime in November or December. The mink are killed with carbon dioxide and then the pelts are harvested.

Grift said the price for mink is usually set at the year’s first auction, typically held in January.

“It’s a world market and there are three options in the entire world: one (market) in Toronto, one in Denmark and there’s one in Finland.”

Chinese customers dominate the international fur market.

“China… that’s where 90 percent of it goes. Every man wants a Beemer (BMW) or Mercedes and every woman wants a fur coat. And it’s all about status,” he said. “If you go to the auction here in Toronto … 90 percent of (the buyers) are Chinese.”

Global fur fashions have changed dramatically over the last two de-cades to match the expectations of modern consumers.

“Your grandma’s standard brown mink coat, nobody is buying that anymore”, Grift said.

The fashion industry now uses fur more creatively, processing the fur to craft a unique pattern or colour and using fur for part of a garment.

North American Fur Auctions of Toronto said on its website that 2014 was a difficult year for the fur industry. Warm weather in China, Russia and Europe cut into sales, and ranch mink prices dropped up to 70 percent from 2013, when prices hit record levels. Grift said his first sale of this year generated a decent price.

“I just sold 1,700 skins in January and averaged $67 Canadian.”

Grift is confident fur demand will remain strong, but the fur farming industry remains controversial in North America and Europe.

The Dutch Senate voted to ban mink farming in the Netherlands in 2012, claiming it is immoral to raise animals in small cages for an unnecessary luxury product.

However, the Dutch courts overturned the proposed ban last spring. Judges said it unfairly punishes fur farmers and compromises their right to a livelihood.

Grift said animal rights activists occasionally break into mink barns and release the animals into the wild. He said such actions are ridiculous because Canadian mink farmers follow standardized animal welfare practices, which are developed by Agriculture Canada, industry representatives and animal welfare agencies.

As well, he said releasing farmed mink is cruel because his animals descend from mink that were domesticated 60 years ago. They don’t know how to survive in the wild.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion,” he said. “If you’re against having an animal in a cage, that’s fine. But letting them out is going to do more harm than good.”

  • Animal Lover

    The Dutch senate has it right: It is immoral to keep animals in small cages for an unnecessary luxury product. Millions of animals will suffer and die before the Chinese understand that the only status a fur coat gives them is the distinction of being backwards, imitative and cruel, culturally unimaginative, and at odds with the rest of the world.

    • Terry Vourantonis

      The Dutch government authorizes the killing of multitudes muskrat to protect their dykes, but if you wear a muskrat hat you are a murderer! What a shameful waste and a total hypocrisy. Animal lovers we all are only some are illogical.

      • carter

        you can’t call yourself an animal lover if you are fine with exploiting them and taking their lives and selling their bodies as if they were inanimate objects – THAT IS NOT LOVE

        • Terry Vourantonis

          Are you saying that I do not love my dog? I support welfare for all animals because animal usage will always be. Try a little welfare yourself or stop wearing your leather shoes and never eat meat, or remain a hypocrit !

          • Jenny

            I agree, a lot of people are hypocrites in this sense, that’s why I’ve chosen to live my life completely cruelty free! It’s possible and pretty easy too! 🙂

          • Terry Vourantonis

            Bravo for you ! you remain a tiny minority!

          • Rosey

            … Everyone should refrain form animal exploitation and consumption. Not only is it cruel and unnecessary, but it’s also the number 1 contributor to GHG emissions.

          • Terry Vourantonis

            Unfortunately your advice will not be taken, animal use is accepted in the majority of societies and seen as necessary. Animal welfare for all animals wild or domesticated,whether raised for food consumption human companionship or any other use, ALL DESERVE WELFARE and logical treatment must be promoted FIRST.

          • arnaud

            … The idea of reducing animal understood and acknowledged in many fields notably in the scientific filed were animal use has been reduced by 2 in 2 decades. Hundreds of scientist are working to create alternatives to animal testing so the number of animal used in research can be reduced. that’s a very sound logic. In other societies like in the Buddhist community or the Hinduist, animal use is not accepted and this 2 communities represent hundreds of millions of people. Comparing everything to meat consumption is just an extreme simplification considering that meat consumption tends to decrease in our modern civilizations. In such a context, the fur industry must be fought for both ethical and ecological reasons.

          • Sarah Rudy

            Why do you assume that the person you are conversing with is not an ethical vegan, who wears no leather and eats no meat? You make this assumption based on what? I’m an ethical vegan. Haven’t bought leather since 1995 and I’m telling you, you don’t know the first thing about really loving God’s animals. They are not yours or ours to exploit.

          • Terry Vourantonis

            Then I respect you for not being like 99% of animal activists. Feel better now?

          • arnaud

            will you put your dog in confinement with 3 other animals in a battery cage ? stop the HYPOCRISY please !

        • Terry Vourantonis

          Opinions are plenty like free advice but who asked you for advice? Millions of humans die in horrible wars mostly religeous wars and you worry how I love Animals?

  • Ty Savoy

    People who make money in this industry turn a blind eye to the suffering of the mink inside the tiny wire-mesh cages, where they spend their entire lives.

    However, most objective people when asked, who have a clue about the fur farm business, and aren’t actually making money from it — oppose it, to the tune of 66 to 80%. This poll out in December, in Canada:

    December 17, 2014
    Two-Thirds of Canadians Support a Ban on Fur Farming, Survey Finds
    Humane Society International/Canada Calls for Government Action, condemns Subsidies

    https://tinyurl.com/pftydyz

    Countries that have had a good hard look at it have put in severe restrictions or outright banned fur farming. Why ? Because there’s no way to do it humanely. Period. Fur farming is cruel to mink and foxes.

    Making the cages a bit bigger than industry written codes of practice may make the fur farmers feel a bit better. The net result is still a pretty darn wild animal trapped in a cage for his or her entire life. Never once feeling the earth under their feet, never once knowing what freedom is. Non-human animals trapped in cages suffer no less than you or I would in similar conditions. (pssst human beings are also animals) Imagine how you would feel spending one hour trapped alone, locked inside of a closet. Now imagine spending your entire lifetime there.

    Someone who treats a dog or cat like the mink in these cages live, would be fined for animal abuse, and perhaps never allowed to ‘own’ an animal again. There is no difference in the way these animals suffer in similar conditions.

    Calling one animal a pet, treated one way, and one an agricultural
    animal, is arbitrary, unjust, and just plain wrong — by any objective
    standard, that is. People in China see nothing wrong with killing dogs kept in cages in the back of a restaurant and serving up their flesh as fresh meat, and using their fur for garments. Most people here in Canada find that horrific. The difference is in the culture, the traditions. The objective reality tells a different story. A person really does have to step outside the culture to see clearly how it really is.

    When governments help the fur farm industry, it is state sponsored animal abuse. Call it traditional agriculture if you want, if it makes you feel good about harming them. The harm is still there. They suffer, it’s wrong to make someone suffer. Period, No exceptions.

    Some good undercover video from inside fur farms in Canada here, in this link:

    MakeFurHistory.com

    This article mentions one country, The Netherlands, where the courts overturned the 2012 government ban on fur farming. What it didn’t mention, is that the government, with overwhelming public support for the ban, are appealing that court decision.

    Also not mentioned in this article, the many other countries with severe restrictions, and bans on fur farming within their borders.

    Countries with fur farming bans, and restrictions include England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland (2000-2002), Also Austria, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Bulgaria, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Germany.

    And just in the last several months, 2 new bans:

    The State of Sao Paulo, Brazil:
    Brazil’s Sao Paulo state bans rearing fur animals Oct 30, 2014

    http://tinyurl.com/og7z4ot

    And the State of Walloon, Belgium:
    Wallonia bans fur production 21 January 2015

    https://tinyurl.com/pmkjtl6

    List of countries with severe restrictions and band on fur farming:

    https://tinyurl.com/lf4xc7v

    More compassion, and empathy for the suffering of others — whoever the others are — makes us better. Turning a blind eye when suffering is witnessed is 100% wrong, and diminishes us all. Do unto others as we would have them do unto us. This is a wise thing.

    • Terry Vourantonis

      Yet, fur is worn legally in all the countries you mentioned, just pointing out some truths. Her Royal Majesty yes yes the Queen of the U.K. wears her mink proudly as do many other citizens not only in the countries you mention but you forgot that. Or did you not ?

      • carter

        so what if it is legal? doesn’t make it ethical

        • Terry Vourantonis

          Obviously not to you. What makes something ethical dépends on ones’ opinion. I believe most anti fur people are HYPOCRITS that eat meat and wear leather! These same people would not hesitate to buy Victor traps if the animal was a RAT in their home ! Where do you draw the line?

          • Dma06

            well said Terry!

          • Caroline Brennan

            … most who are anti-fur are also vegan so NO we do not eat animals, any, and use live traps!!

          • Caroline Brennan

            … Most “anti-fur people” are vegan and the ones who are not, still understand the need to stop cruelly killing animals for their skin! I am against all of it including wearing leather, buying a car with leather seats, yadda yadda, but at the same time “leather, a sentient beings skin” is a product of carnivores who eat meat and care nothing for how cows and pigs and chickens etc, are abused and mistreated in factory farms!! …

          • Terry Vourantonis

            Millions of animals are victims of road kill ….I hope you do not drive a car or even ride in one.

          • stephaniethigpin

            Uh I drive a car and have never run over an animal. It’s called being careful. What an absolutely lame justification for brutally killing animals for their fur or any other reason. … WHY is the moderator removing my comments, nothing I have said violates any standards, which seem to be arbitrary as you are allowing Terry Vourantonis free license! What’s up with that, you must be an animal abuser, mr moderator.

          • Stephanie,

            I live on what we here in SK call an “acreage” and have horses, goats, potbelly pigs, guinea fowl, dogs cats and probably a couple other species I’m forgetting at the moment.

            Take from that what you will about my position on animals.

            I edit and remove your comments because of your seeming inability to put forth a cogent argument without attacking the person with whom you disagree.

            Granted, I’ve probably allowed this entire thread to get a little too personal, but as I’ve mentioned time and again on the WP’s social media threads I’m keen to allow every voice an opportunity to share their opinion.

            I think if you look at the other comments above and below you’ll find a variety of opinion, so I don’t think I’m unjustly silencing one group or another.

            However I draw the line at blatant personal attacks, and gross pictures that no one wants or needs to see.

            Your opinions, as are those of anyone, are welcome here. Please remember that each is no more, nor less, valid than another.

            Cheers,
            Paul – WP web ed

          • ed

            I suppose burning fossil fuel would be considered destruction of the ancient natural burial grounds of many living things on the planet and would not be allowed or any products of such be allowed under a narrow and apparently quite logical and easily accomplished definition of animal cruelty and disrespect.

          • julie

            Ethics is just opinion? So it’s just a matter of opinion whether rape, murder, theft are unethical? Tell that to the ethics department at Harvard or to the Supreme Court of Canada. To say an animal rights advocate would trap a rat in their home is evidence you have never met an advocate. I know many. We dont’ eat meat or wear leather or trap rats. That’s what is called ethical. Consistent mindful compassion about how we affect other beings.

          • Terry Vourantonis

            Only you mention rape how dare you ! As long as you live a comfy lifestyleand have never lived in a rat infested home you can be a big talker until then I will maintain my opinion. Please know that I am proud of the way you stand behind your opinion EVEN IF IT IS WRONG

          • stephaniethigpin

            I am vegan, which means I do not eat, wear. USE or kill NON HUMANS and i find this INDUSTRY and you, ALL WHO SUPPORT IT reprehensible.

          • Terry Vourantonis

            Good for you, but how smelly and sweaty do your feet get ? Even Sir Paul McCartney wears leather shoes and sandals Why? Because he knows leather is best for footwear,God clothed Adam and Eve in animal hides. What makes you better than they?

      • Sarah Rudy

        Slavery was totally legal, too. Today, we know that it was wrong.

        This kind of thing will be illegal in our lifetime. More and more people are waking up.

    • https://goo.gl/2shkBh

      Grift didn’t select a standard farming category, like cattle, chickens or grain. He became a mink rancher.

  • Terry Vourantonis

    What a wonderful story, I knew that mink were fed a protein rich diet and using abbatoir and fishery waste . This is an excellent way of reducung pollution while creating income and taxes that will help our economy.

    • Tawny Rose McConnell

      At what age Terry did you lose your compassion?

      • Terry Vourantonis

        Let me see,…. umm I am now 64 years of age and I have never lost my compassion. Allow me to ask you a question HOW OLD WILL YOU BE WHEN YOU GROW UP?

    • Sarah Rudy

      Yes, they eat byproducts of an industry that should not exist, and is destroying our environment.

      • Terry Vourantonis

        Write to your elected M.P. and stop wasting time, even better take to the Streets and protest your opinion, get things done after all you seem to believe that the world agrees with you. Why bother telling me? I have a want for a balanced diet right or wrong that is my opinion! If you convince your (our ) government to be like you I will have to hunt and trap! YOUR CHOICE OR MY CHOICE? One thing is certain the world will continue to use animals for food and beasts of burden so I wish you luck. Oh where was it that they banned caleche horses ? right the horses went to the slaughter house, what a pity!

    • Caroline Brennan

      Feeding animals waste while they are kept in small cages from birth until death is WONDERFUL??? You HATE animals Terry. Pollution is caused by HUMANS and no one else! I can’t believe the words coming from your mouth? Do you know that mink and fox, farmed animals are taken from their small cages where the norm is for them to be critically injured due to their legs going through the wire bottoms, or chewing at themselves by the high level of stress the live in, taken out and handled like GARBAGE, and are anally probed with an electric probe rendering them in shock with no ability to defend themselves in other words helpless, then their skin is torn off of them while they are still alive because it makes the “process” easier to remove THEIR skin? WONDERFUL??????? …

      • Terry Vourantonis

        All staged films are meant to create your opinions . A fool is born every minute!

  • Bob Nalleweg

    Why discriminate? Lets stop producing cage eggs, veal, turkeys, hogs and feedlot beef!

    • Beth Aaron

      YES LETS since it causes disease, environmental toxicity, and is a nightmare for the animals. seen http://www.earthlings.com ? Before we got turned into numb, substance abusing, desensitized adults, we all has a kinship with animals. it got sliced out of our hearts, like a cows heart carved out with a butchers knife. Not good for this economy to have people care about the suffering of animals or the workers who slaughter them all day….

      • Terry Vourantonis

        You are numb to human suffering ,is that smarter join Amnesty Intl. and help the needy stop hurting the people on the land!

  • Beth Aaron

    … Is NOTHING off limits even if it makes a buck? The animals are unwilling victims of this violence and it IS violence in the worst order. [What] happened to compassion and empathy in humans. No wonder our species seems to be going mad and has made the lives of everyone less safe. Their skin belongs to THEM, as ours does to us. It’s legalized stealing. That is why I have contempt for laws that are passed by special interests that are immoral. These “laws” are meant to be broken according to men like Martin Luther King, and others who broke supremacist laws to elevate society from its self inflicted wounds.

    • Caroline Brennan

      So true Beth! I had shared a few photos on here of animals who had been skinned for their coats and apparently it is too graphic because they were not shared! If they are too graphic for people to see, why the hell is it legal to do such a horrible barbaric thing to animals??????

      • Caroline – Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts.

        I do my best to respect the rights we all have to share our thoughts on any subject we write about here at the WP.

        It’s a fine line I walk, and I don’t claim I always get it right.

        Personal attacks and gory photographs, however, have no place in any civil debate on any subject – I don’t see how either moves the discussion in a positive direction.

        Cheers,
        Paul – WP web ed

        • stephaniethigpin

          The vile fur industry is GORY, so those pictures do have a place in this debate!!!

  • Tommy Tman

    murderers, for vanity.

    • Chris Makey

      You know how many chickens live and die in worst conditions. . This guys farm is state-of-the-art.

  • FrancesBull

    … how can they hold them, then kill them for fur? weasels should not be kept in tiny cages either. i am disgusted and horrified by this. …

  • KBeam

    I’ll be inheriting a mink coat someday and I’m going to donate it to a wildlife rescue to be used to keep orphans warm and comfortable. We don’t need fur. There are plenty of warm synthetic materials to choose from. This is cruelty.

  • Khalil Rossouw

    REPULSIVE

  • Jamie

    “However, the Dutch courts overturned the proposed ban last spring. Judges said it unfairly punishes fur farmers and compromises their right to a livelihood.” …. as opposed to the mink’s right to live???

    • Terry Vourantonis

      Mink are given life on fur farms, most activists do not get that part if I was a mink and the BARD asked me to be or not to be I would not hesitate to answer TO BE ! Why you might ask? Well I am well fed and never thirsty, I have been inocculated and never know disease, and otherwise I am happy to be alive ! So go away and please DO NOT RELEASE ME !

      • arnaud

        Mink are not given life in fur farms as an altruistic gesture, but for a commercial purpose. What kind of life are you offering to those animals ? A life in a battery cage, with no space to run, no access to open space. the most sordid life that would drive any animal crazy. But your comment is the typical comment of someone who totally lost common sense from a cynical industry which has no reposted for animals, for nature but also for intellectual integrity.

        • Ty Savoy

          Well said Arnaud
          MakeFurHistory.com

  • Bruine

    Cruelty for vanity – man’s most shameful sin. Fur is highly polluting,cruel and unnecessary.

    • Terry Vourantonis

      … Unneccessary to you perhaps, highly polluting compared to fossil fuels that will be replaced in millions of years? Hey, you can”t always get what you want but if you try sometime you get what you need, You need leather shoes and boots … You need a clean ocean a clean land and not the tar sands … Natural fibers or man made synthetics? Well which is less polluting?

      • Bruine

        Fur is way more polluting than the synthetic equivalent. Look it up, it’s been well documented. It’s also unnecessary since synthetics can outperform fur in extreme weather.

  • masha

    yes this is horrifying. No living being deserves this kind of life. …

    “We have enslaved the rest of the animal creation, and have treated our distant cousins in fur and feathers so badly that beyond doubt, if they were able to formulate a religion, they would depict the Devil in human form.” ~William Ralph Inge, Outspoken Essays, 1922

    • Terry Vourantonis

      Animal activism seems to be a religion , a cult gathering on the web pages, hurling insults at those who do not agree. I believe in free choice and abide by the laws of the land. When people use their power at the ballot box the majority of voters speak their minds fairly and justly. Thank you Greece for introducing DEMOCRACY and giving these ranters a voice that counts. Other than the fact we do not agree is my opinion has been formed … by looking at both sides of the coin and in my opinion animal welfare should be practiced across the board, Fur bearers are less than ..01% of animal use.! I BELIEVE I AM RIGHT and … LOGIC is of the utmost importance !

  • arnaud

    I consider the end of this article (the words of the farmer actually) a masterpiece of hypocrisy. Sure, releasing mink in the wild is probably not the best thing to do, but at least they have a chance to experience a life in the wild. they have a chance to survive and hopefully not all of them would die. The fact they are domesticated surely doesn’t annihilate their basic instincts. The genetic evolution of an animal is the result of thousands of year of evolution : they are still wild animals. On the other hand, caging 4 animals in a battery cage is cruel : the mortality rate is 100%. Fur farming is also very polluting. Thousands of fur farms in the world surely impact our lands, waste tons of water and participate to global warming like all farming operations. See what happened to Nova Scotia ? dozens of lakes and local eco-systems have been destroyed by intensive mink farms.

